On January 6th, 2022, Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94. From the start of his career in the late 1940s until the end of his life, Poitier blazed a trail in Hollywood that allowed so many other talented black artists to flourish in a way they might not have been able to without him. Poitier went through many different phases of his career, from film noir breakout to box office sensation, before transitioning to a career behind the camera as well. He was the first Black actor to win a Best Leading Actor Oscar, and he garnered many accolades throughout his career.

With a resume as long and wide-ranging as Poitier’s, it can be hard to know where to start. Here is a list of his most essential films, from every stage and facet of his career, that can help a Sidney Poitier newcomer find out why he became the legend he is today.

No Way Out

Poitier’s first feature credit saw him starring in No Way Out, a 1950 film noir co-starring Richard Widmark and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz. Poitier plays a young doctor in an urban hospital who has to treat a racist criminal with a gunshot wound. Mankiewicz personally chose Poitier for the role, and it helped launch his career as well as show the kind of character Poitier would become known for, one who responds to bigotry with grace, yet isn’t docile, standing up for himself when necessary. The film also shines a light on the extremity of racial bigotry and violence of the early 50s, a rarity in films of the time.

Blackboard Jungle

Sidney Poitier played a rebellious teen in the 1955 social drama Blackboard Jungle, which starred Glenn Ford in a film about an interracial inner-city school filled with anti-social students. The film was considered an unblinking portrayal of urban youth of the 1950s (however accurate it may have actually been), shocking many older people who saw it. It also was a smash hit at the box office, and was Sidney Poitier’s official breakout role. It was innovative with it’s music as well, featuring a soundtrack of rock and roll including “Rock Around the Clock” by Bill Haley & His Comets, which became an anthem for rebellious youth of the time. As the main rebellious teen in the film, he left a mark not only on the film, but on the culture as a whole, promising great things ahead in his film career.

Edge of the City

Poitier went back to the noir genre with Edge of the City, directed by Martin Ritt and co-starring with John Cassavetes as two dockworking best friends whose relationship is threatened by a racist dockworker. It was an adaptation of an episode of Philco Television Playhouse, with Poitier reprising his role from the television program. It was groundbreaking for its depiction of an interracial freidnship. At the time, films featuring both white and Black people would almost exclusively have white people in positions of power over Black people. But in Edge of the City, Poitier was not only Cassavetes' equal, oftentimes he was shown as having the superior intellect and humanity between the two.

The Defiant Ones

In The Defiant Ones, Sidney Poitier teamed up with Stanley Kramer for the first time, starring opposite Tony Curtis as two escaped convicts who are shackled together and have to work together to survive. One of Kramer’s signature “message films,” this film depicts southern racism and how, with interaction and empathy, walls of bigotry can be broken down. For the first time in his career, Poitier received above-the-title billing, and his first Academy Award nomination. And he nearly missed out on the role, having had scheduling conflicts when the film was supposed to go into production. But Kramer desperately wanted him, so he waited it out, and Poitier got his first dramatic break. Kramer’s love of Poitier led to them collaborating again almost a decade later.

Porgy and Bess

Porgy and Bess was the first film with a predominantly black cast that Poitier starred in. Starring opposite Dorothy Dandridge and directed by Otto Preminger, the film is an adaptation of the 1935 opera of the same name about two lovers attempting to overcome the squalid conditions of the South Carolina tenements they live in. Porgy and Bess was one of the first of its kind, a big budget musical with a Black cast (Cabin in the Sky was an all-Black musical but it was made with a significantly lower budget). Despite critics and activists at the time deriding its story as demeaning and its characters as negative stereotypes, the tide has now turned on Porgy and Bess with its significance being acknowledged, even earning it a place at the Library of Congress for preservation.

A Raisin in the Sun

Poitier starred in the adaptation of A Raisin in the Sun, a story about a black family striving for a better life outside of the city, along with Ruby Dee and Claudia McNeil. After starting out in film before the Civil Rights Movement, Poitier was cast in his second predominantly Black cast in three years. Poitier, in his role as the son who wants to invest in a liquor store to help the family earn more income, was lauded for his performance. His performance in this further cemented his place as one of Hollywood’s brightest stars.

Lilies of the Field

Lilies of the Field, directed by James Poe, starred Poitier as a migrant worker who helps a group of East German nuns build a new chapel. Poitier was widely acclaimed for his role, garnering several Best Actor nominations from various awards bodies, including a nomination and win at the Academy Awards. Poitier’s win of the Best Leading Actor Oscar made him the first Black actor to win the award, and the second Black Oscar winner overall, after Hattie McDaniel’s win 24 years prior for Gone with the Wind. It would take 38 years for another black man to win in the category, with Denzel Washington winning for Training Day, on a night where Halle Berry became the first Black woman to win Best Actress and Poitier received the Academy Honorary Award.

A Patch of Blue

In A Patch of Blue, Poitier plays an educated Black man who falls in love with an illiterate 18 year old blind girl (played by Elizabeth Hartman) in a literalization of the adage “love is blind.” The film helped emphasize Poitier’s box office draw and influence in film. He became a nationwide star, even in Southern cities, and the film became the highest earner of his career to that point. He also brought into focus the kind of role he became known for in the second half of the 1960s, the smart, self-assured Black man in a film landscape that was still almost entirely white.

To Sir, With Love

To Sir, With Love was one of the three films Poitier made in 1967, and all three became classics. In this, Poitier plays an immigrant from British Guiana who goes to teach in an inner city school in London. In a role reversal from the earlier Blackboard Jungle, Poitier is now the teacher who has to relate to and help teach the rough urban youths. Poitier gives a lovely performance in the prototypical films about teachers coming into troubled schools and helping uplift the students. The title song of the film became a hit, featuring prominently in the film and topping the Billboard charts in America for five weeks, eventually becoming the best selling single of 1967. It’s not the most notable of Poitier’s 1967 films, but it continued his run of success and excellence.

In the Heat of the Night

Directed by Norman Jewison, Poitier plays Virgil Tibbs in In the Heat of the Night, a Philadelphia detective who ends up in a Southern town helping solve a murder, and contending with blatant and often violent racism from citizens and the Southern cops he’s working with. He stars alongside Rod Steiger as Gillespie, the police chief who starts off antagonistic to Tibbs but comes around and works alongside him, even gaining respect for him and his police work. This is maybe the most notable film in Poitier’s illustrious career. It won several Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, though for Steiger, not Poitier. It also has one of the most well-known quotes in film history, “They call me Mister Tibbs!” spoken by Poitier himself. It was a box office hit as well, grossing $24.4 million on a $2 million budget. Altogether, it is one of the best films, not just of Poitier’s filmography, but in film history.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

The final film of Poitier’s impressive 1967 run was Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, a reuniting with Stanley Kramer and co-starring Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn, and Hepburn’s niece Katharine Houghton. Poitier and Houghton played an interracial couple who are looking to get her parents’ (played by Tracy and Hepburn) approval before they get married. It was an extremely topical movie, with interracial marriage not becoming nationally legalized in America until six months before the films release. This was an even bigger box office hit than In the Heat of the Night, grossing over $56 million, and was popular across the country, even in Southern states. It also scored a bevy of nominations at the Oscars, including for Best Picture, Best Actor (for Tracy), and Hepburn won for Best Actress. In 1967, Poitier was the biggest box office draw in America, with his films grossing over $100 million combined. Poitier’s year in 1967, from both a critical and commercial standpoint, is rivaled by few others in film history.

A Warm December

In the 1970s, Poitier began to shift his focus to the other side of the camera, directing more and more. His sophomore directorial outing, A Warm December, ranks among his best. He plays an American doctor who, during a trip to London, falls in love with an African woman who has a fatal illness, and she grapples with whether or not to commit to him, knowing the grief her inevitable passing will cause him. It’s a beautiful and touching film, and showed the ability Poitier had as a director. Later, he would shift to directing films where he wasn’t in front of the camera, but he proves deft at being able to direct his own performance in this.

Stir Crazy

The first film Sidney Poitier directed that he didn’t appear in was Stir Crazy. Starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor, the film follows two unemployed friends who end up framed for a bank robbery and sentenced to 125 years in prison. Wilder and Pryor are predictably hilarious, and Poitier keeps the film chugging along with his direction. The film’s financial success was unprecedented, and yet another example of Poitier’s trailblazing. It was the third highest grossing film of 1980 (behind only The Empire Strikes Back and 9 to 5) and was the first film directed by an African-American to gross over $100 million at the box office. Wilder and Poitier would later collaborate on another film, Hanky Panky.

Sneakers

In Poitier’s later years he took less and less film work, and the films he did tended to be documentaries. The second-to-last narrative film Poitier appeared in was Sneakers, a film where a team of security experts are tasked with stealing a new decoder, and they get caught up in a murder. The film, directed by Phil Alden Robinson, featured an all-star cast, including Poitier, Robert Redford, Ben Kingsley, Dan Aykroyd, Mary McDonell, River Phoenix, and David Strathairn. Poitier, in his penultimate film role, proves he still has the chops, and weaves perfectly timed comedy into his performance. It, just like so many others in Poitier’s career, was a box office success, grossing $105.2 million.

