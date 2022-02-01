While its usage has all but disappeared, the days of Technicolor are still one that many movie fans long for. Introducing color to the world of motion pictures in a way that was both aesthetically pleasing and not just seen as a gimmick, its utilization for decades was an aspect of certain movies that still shines to this day. For many of these films, they would end up released at a time when most movies were being presented in black and white.

Of course, this isn’t a bad thing, as black and white still has its place in cinema even today, and back in the early 50s, films like A Streetcar Named Desire shone on the monochrome format. In any case, back then it was easy to imagine a film like the ones listed below coming along in dazzling Technicolor and acting as a nice treat. It’s a format that came about at a time when color wasn’t the norm, and even to this day it still awes, as many of these movies continue to receive wonderful restorations that bring out their best attributes.

The River (1951)

Image via United Artists

Jean Renoir’s first color film, The River, is a standout for a director whose filmography could already be considered one of the greatest at the time of its release. Filmed on location in India, its use of Technicolor does a fantastic job of helping transport the viewer in a way that few films of that era were able to achieve. One of the standout aspects of its utilization here is the way it’s able to seamlessly help put together an intimate viewing experience, which allows for this coming-of-a-story tale to be told on a much smaller scale than what the setting might lead you to believe.

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Image via Disney

If you take a look at the films utilizing Technicolor, Disney was present near the beginning of the format’s existence. This would continue throughout the 30s, 40s, and 50s, as multiple major motion pictures from the studio would make use of it. As wonderful as certain segments of Fantasia were, and how beautifully put together the backgrounds of Bambi appeared, the dream-like quality that’s present throughout Alice in Wonderland continues to endure thanks in large part due to the utilization of Technicolor. Vivid color choices continuously jump off the screen, as Alice’s adventure through Wonderland is brought to life in such a way that only Technicolor could achieve. Though there were greater technical achievements from Disney by this point, there's a case to be made that Alice in Wonderland is one of Disney's best-looking films.

Suspiria (1977)

Image via Produzioni Atlas Consorziate

So much of Dario Argento’s masterpiece relies on its usage of colors, and with that, the Technicolor employed is one of the stars of Suspiria. Its incredibly vibrant lighting and set design stand right alongside Goblin's frantic score as one of the highlights of the movie. Argento’s films of this era always had a distinct sense of style that at times leaped off the screen, so it’s not surprising to see that he jumped on the Technicolor train. The final result is one of the most stylistically striking horror films ever made.

For many years Suspira was a movie that was incredibly hard to find with the correct colors on display, oftentimes wildly differing from the intended presentation. For a movie that so heavily relies on its stylistic flourishes, you can understand that this would be increasingly frustrating to see the colors botched. Thankfully that has changed in the last couple of years with the work Synapse has done with their 4K and Blu-ray releases for the film.

A Matter of Life and Death

Image via Eagle-Lion Films

One of the many films photographed by Jack Cardiff that could be on this list, A Matter of Life and Death is his first collaboration with Emeric Pressburger and Michael Powell, and with that powerhouse of a partnership, they created one of the greatest director/cinematographer teams in the history of cinema. Unlike a lot of other films on this list, the usage of color here actually plays a central part in the story of the film, much in the same way as The Wizard of Oz did a few years before. The Technicolor usage on display here is incredible, as Cardiff, Pressuburger, and Powell utilize it in such a way as they wonderfully separate the world of the living and the dead.

Rope

Image via Warner Bros

Rope is a movie in Alfred Hitchcock’s filmography that definitely sits at an interesting place now years after the director’s death. Rope being his first color film is an aspect of the movie that often gets overlooked in favor of his utilization of the “one-take” that he decided to incorporate into the film. This movie is one that might also stand out on this list in that it’s not a “showy” film that draws attention to the color but instead unfolds more like a stage play. However, Hitchcock and his cinematographers, William V. Skall and Joseph A. Valentine, use Technicolor wonderfully, as in the same way Renoir harnessed it, Hitchcock is able to create a more lived-in space that truly does make you feel like you’re watching a play unfold in real-time.

The Red Shoes

Image via Eagle-Lion Films

The Red Shoes is another Powell, Pressburger, and Cardiff collaboration, which could also be replaced by Black Narcissus if you wanted to go in another direction. From the moment the titular red shoes appear in the opening credits, they leap off the screen in all their glory. They also later get their time to shine in the wonderful ballet sequence, which lasts about 15 minutes and showcases the format in such a wonderful way that it’ll leave you wishing every movie was presented this way. This uninterrupted sequence has arguably been the highlight of the film since its release, and its utilization of Technicolor helps create a lasting sense of immersion that brings the audience into the film on a more personal level.

The Adventures of Robin Hood

Image via Warner Bros

Releasing a year before both Gone with the Wind and The Wizard of Oz, two other films which would end up utilizing Technicolor in brilliant fashion, this Erroll Flynn vehicle is one of the shining examples of the format in the 30s. One of the largest benefits that The Adventures of Robin Hood receive is how the wonderful costume designs come to life. In a way it feels like many of the selections here were chosen for the specific reason to be shown off in the Technicolor format, but it never ends up coming across as “showy”. This is all paired wonderfully with the location work, even if it wasn’t filmed in England.

All That Heaven Allows

Image via Universal Pictures

There are a handful of directors that are really known for their usage of Technicolor throughout their career, and Douglas Sirk is definitely near the top of that list. His work with cinematographer Russell Metty, who would also work with Technicolor throughout his career on movies like Spartacus and Magnificent Obsession, continuously showcases the format at the highest level. All That Heaven Allows in particular is wonderful in the way the two present the seasons. The way the colors jump off the screen in the way Sirk and Metty frame the film around Jane Wyman and Rock Hudson is stunning to watch unfold. If you're a fan of melodrama and eye-catching visuals, this is definitely worth checking out.

An American in Paris

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Though An American in Paris has a number of problems that other Gene Kelly features don’t, the film’s handling of Technicolor is oftentimes a sight to behold. Like The Red Shoes, another movie on this list centered around dance, here the most notable display of the format is also during a scene involving dance. The final extended dance sequence, which is the longest of the movie, is wonderfully highlighted by painted backdrops coming to life, as Kelly dances through various scenes.

One of the best early highlights of the film showcasing the simply gorgeous color palette that the movie has to offer is when Leslie Caron is introduced through a wonderful dance sequence, as her boyfriend attempts to explain her personality to his two friends. That personality is represented beautifully with the power of Technicolor, as her wardrobe and the backgrounds she dances in front of are all accentuated as she performs.

