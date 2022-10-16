Undoubtedly, whether portrayed as effortlessly charming and elegant or completely monstrous and hideous, witches have always been a big part of Halloween. And although legend says those who practice witchcraft ride brooms, that doesn't seem to be always the case. All these pieces of media approach the depiction of a witch differently — sometimes she is friendly, sometimes not so much.

While ghosts and vampires are also fan-favorites during the spooky season, there is clearly something about witchy themes that stands out. From the beloved Sabrina Spellman to the treasured Sanderson sisters, these films and TV shows feature some of our favorite witches on-screen who are often enchanting and charismatic, whether the hero or antagonist.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (TV Series 2018–2020)

As the name suggests, Netflix's deeply enthralling Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the ventures of the teenage witch as she finds herself constantly torn between her family's magic world and her friends' human.

This compelling — and darker, when in comparison to the iconic Sabrina the Teenage Witch '90s series — reboot of the Archie Comics character is very Halloween-appropriate. Apart from a good dose of witchcraft, it also offers a wide range of stunningly spooky scenarios viewers can't help but immerse themselves in during this time of the year.

'The Witch' (2015)

Robert Eggers' incredible directorial debut stars crazy talented Anya Taylor-Joy in her first film appearance and follows the very peculiar story of a family who begins to turn on one another shortly after a newborn goes mysteriously missing.

Although The Witch may not be for everyone, it is possibly one of the most well-crafted movies of the horror genre. While short on jumpscares — which is not at all a flaw and, instead, the perfect asset in a Halloween movie essentially for those who get spooked easily — this macabre film is all times thrilling and unsettling.

'Suspiria' (1977)

Dario Argento's legendary Suspiria centers around an American young girl who goes to an esteemed ballet school in Germany only to realize that the academy is actually rather sinister and bizarre.

After acquiring the rights from the original film in 2008, Luca Guadagnino directed a remake, starring Dakota Johnsson, Mia Goth and Tilda Swinton, of the highly influential horror movie that ultimately premiered in 2018. Although both versions of the movie are great at depicting an intense horror fairytale, there is no doubt that the original exceeds the latter. Nevertheless, both are equally great Halloween watches, filled with color, witches, and a petrifying atmosphere that gets viewers on the edge of their seats.

'I Married a Witch' (1942)

Captivating Veronica Lake plays a charming yet vengeful witch named Jennifer in this 1942 movie. After being nearly burned at the stake for witchcraft during the 17th century Salem witch trials, Jennifer tries to get revenge by casting a curse on the family of her accuser: The sons will always marry the wrong woman and lead a dreary life.

Possibly one of the most underrated witchy films out there, I Married a Witch is undoubtedly the hidden gem everyone needs to watch during this time of the year. Although it tackles Halloween-y themes, this René Clair movie is also comic and light — a perfect pick for those who are always up for a good laugh.

'The Craft' (1996)

This '90s teen flick follows a trio of teenage girls who attend a Catholic school and actively practice witchcraft. There's not much else to say about the film except that the characters are really cool and will have viewers wishing they could conjure up spells and curses as well.

What makes The Craft such an entertaining watch is how dark and innovative of a teen film it is. While it isn't objectively the best movie out there, it's still a creepy and captivating watch that is ultimately much better than the average movie of the same genre.

'American Horror Story: Coven' (TV Series 2013–2014)

The third season of American Horror Story remains a favorite among fans of the famous show. Taking place in New Orleans 2013, it follows a coven of witches from Salem who fight for survival. Coven tells the history of witches and witchcraft in America.

Campier than the earlier seasons, Season 3 of AHS is hypnotic and unsettling while also telling the story of women (of all ages) in power. Taking the audience to never-seen-before levels of horror and suspense while tackling topics of voodoo, witchcraft and murder, this season of the beloved series is a must-watch this Halloween.

'The Love Witch' (2016)

Starring Samantha Robinson as the ever-charming Elaine Parks, The Love Witch is a bewitching, extremely aesthetically pleasing film about an enchanting modern-day witch that seduces men with her spells with dreadful consequences.

Because of its vintage aesthetics, the fact that this film premiered in 2016 is still quite astonishing for some fans. Everything about it screams '60s and '70s, be it the fashion and makeup choices or technical things like lighting and color that were frequently seen in films of those decades.

'Bell, Book and Candle' (1958)

Another underappreciated witchy treasure is 1958's Bell, Book and Candle. Much like the previously mentioned film, it follows a modern-day witch who puts men under her spell. In this one, Kim Novak's Gillian Holroyd fancies her neighbour and hates his fiancée, so she makes him love her instead.

Mixing comedy and fantasy, this Richard Quine film delivers an interesting storyline with various spooky elements that make Bell, Book and Candle is perfect for those who don't like scary movies but still want a festive Halloween watch.

'Practical Magic' (1998)

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock bring Gillian and Sally, two very different young witches who were raised by their unconventional aunts, to life in this entertaining and dark dramedy. Practical Magic follows their characters as they struggle with a curse which prevents them to ever find true love.

A big part of what's great about this '90s witchy movie, besides all the setting and costuming, is the unmatched Halloween vibes its atmosphere gives off. While Practical Magic may not be everybody's cup of tea, it is undoubtedly an appropriate watch for this time of the year. Plus, it screams girl power.

'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

It's barely any news that Hocus Pocus is the mandatory Halloween watch for both adults and children who are okay with a bit of wicked fun. Still, for those who aren't familiar with the movie, it follows the awakening of a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

There are lots of spellbinding things about Hocus Pocus; what makes it even better is the fact that another spooky, nostalgia-filled installment came out this year just in time for Halloween — the Sanderson sisters put a spell on Disney audiences twenty-nine years ago, and now Hocus Pocus 2 is streaming on Disney+.

