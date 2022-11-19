While we may love the platform for its funny cat compilations and its seemingly endless collection of music videos, YouTube’s accessibility as an educational tool is one incredibly underappreciated and underutilized aspect of the platform. That is particularly true for young and aspiring filmmakers trying to hone their craft and passionate cinephiles looking to learn more about the movies they love.

The fact is YouTube is littered with film production channels that are designed by their creators to help viewers get more out of the films they watch and put their learnings into practice on their own work. From the writer’s room to the editing suite, these channels are essential viewing for anyone obsessed with film and looking for inspiration to make some of their own.

Filmmaker IQ

This brilliant resource for inexperienced filmmakers is the ultimate back-to-basics guide for those whose eyes start spinning with even the whiff of a textbook. With playlists dedicated to the camera, lenses, and audio in addition to its most popular film direction-based content, Filmmaker IQ has a vast range of videos that are not only educational but great fun to watch as well.

Its beginner's guides go well beyond on-set lessons too, with the channel also featuring videos on how to get your short film screened at festivals and how to determine what gear is right for you. They also produced a ton of content for Hollywood buffs, from the history of some of the industry’s biggest studios to analysis videos on how key filmmaking elements and philosophies have evolved over the decades.

Now You See It

Taking a magnifying glass to many of our favorite movies, Now You See It analyzes vitally important elements of famous films that audiences only respond to subconsciously. Highlighting the importance of subtext and hidden meanings in visual storytelling, the channel has covered a wide range of topics across many genres.

The channel has analysis videos on everything from costume design to what makes a movie scary, and it even has an impressive range of "how to" videos covering plot twists, fourth-wall breaks, movie endings, and much more. Whether you’re a film lover wanting to learn more about your favorite movies or someone who harbors hopes of carving out a career in the industry, Now You See It has hours of content sure to enlighten and entertain you.

This Guy Edits

The aptly named channel of working film editor Sven Pape, This Guy Edits is among the best video editing channels YouTube has to offer. As an ACE (American Cinema Editors) Award nominee who has worked for some of Hollywood’s biggest names, Pape brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his videos which are informative, engaging, and encouraging.

The channel offers everything from tips and tricks – on both technical and creative elements – to detailed analysis on how some of the best filmmakers in Hollywood go about the editing process. A great resource for editors of any skill level, it covers all the basics of film editing and offers solutions to many common problems editors encounter.

Indie Film Hustle

A channel dedicated to helping aspiring filmmakers break into the industry, Indy Film Hustle is packed with informative content which enthralls and inspires. Their “The Directors Series” remains their most popular content, a series of video essays which explores how some of the most iconic works from Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers unfolded from the perspective of the filmmaker.

However, the channel also includes extended interviews with major Hollywood figures from A-list actors and legendary directors to screenwriters and producers who have been working in the industry for years. Their website, indiefilmhustle.com, boasts hours of awe-inspiring content for film lovers and aspiring practitioners of any skill level.

DSLRguide

A spectacular channel for indie filmmakers and aspiring videographers, DSLRguide may have started off as a simple gear review channel, but it has become so much more. With an emphasis on how to make your low-to-no-budget film look better, it covers everything from core concepts on the technical aspects of filmmaking to ‘how to’ videos covering topics like filming live music.

The channel’s host, Simon Cade, has also shared his own journey as a filmmaker and has never been shy about discussing his mistakes and insecurities in a way which is sincere and uplifting to everyone who has had the same feelings. It wouldn’t be a stretch to call DSLRguide the best channel for all indie filmmakers riding the highs and lows of the business.

Indy Mogul

Another channel dedicated to indie filmmakers looking to improve their craft, Indy Mogul is one of the longest-running channels of its kind and has amassed over 1100 videos in its time. The team behind the channel brings knowledge and expertise on a vast range of filmmaking components from practical and visual effects to different forms of cinematography.

With everything from tips and tricks videos, DIY effects guides, gear reviews, and analysis on how some of the all-time great filmmakers approached their work, it has something to satisfy absolutely everyone, from the aspiring filmmaker looking for inspiration to the curious cinephile wanting to know more about the filmmaking process.

Every Frame A Painting

While the channel released just 28 videos in its run from 2014-2016, it secured a reputation as one of the best analysts of film form ever produced. An engrossing channel for aspiring directors and cinephiles alike, it looks at everything from how directors have mastered specific elements of their craft to how geometry can be used within a scene to aid the storytelling.

What ultimately made Every Frame A Painting such a valuable resource though was Tony Zhou’s narration which was simple and enlightening. The channel also produced videos about the difficulty of feeling out the editing process and a look at how and why film scores have become less powerful in recent years.

StudioBinder

One of the biggest and best all-in-one film production channels, StudioBinder has something for everyone, be they indie filmmakers or casual movie admirers. Their content ranges from videos essays on how some of the greatest directors direct a film, to ultimate guides on gear and filmmaking techniques, and even instructional videos on how to make a shot list.

The beauty of StudioBinder is it is completely unpretentious, offering hours of content on many overlooked filmmaking basics so that even the most inexperienced and uncertain filmmaking novice can hit the ground running. Their website, studiobinder.com, has a fantastic range of practical resources for filmmakers as well, from call sheet builders to storyboard templates.

Lessons From The Screenplay

Viewed by many as the best screenplay analysis channel on YouTube, Lessons From the Screenplay is an invaluable source of information for aspiring screenwriters and film lovers who cherish a great story. With video essays delving deep within some of the greatest films ever made to find out what narrative device they employ and how they impact the audience, it’s as much a love letter to classic cinema as it is an educational series on storytelling.

While the channel stopped uploading in late 2021, the team behind it has stayed active in the realm of film analysis with a brilliant podcast series, Beyond the Screenplay, featuring conversational in-depth analysis of a new film every week, as well as Story Mode which offers insights into storytelling in video games.

Film Riot

Film Riot is arguably the ultimate filmmaking YouTube channel on the platform. It’s an invaluable source of information for practicing filmmakers, ambitious amateurs learning the craft, and even for cinephiles eager to learn more about the filmmaking behind their favorite movies.

It offers absolutely everything from in-depth tutorials to analytical video essays, and even comprehensive gear reviews, and always delivers its content in a way that is fun and engaging while being accessible to everyone no matter their skill level or expertise. Film Riot also has a website featuring the full body of work including podcasts, blog posts, and even their own filmography of short films.

