Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the ending of The Essex Serpent.For a limited miniseries, Apple TV’s The Essex Serpent, based on Sarah Perry’s 2016 novel of the same name, packs a lot of tantalizing questions into its six episodes: What’s stirring up fear in the waters of Aldwinter? What was the extent of Cora’s (Claire Danes) recently deceased husband’s abuse? What is the source of Stella’s (Clémence Poésy) mysterious illness? Does Will, the handsome vicar (Tom Hiddleston), own that dashing wool scarf in any other colors?

Let’s try to solve the many mysteries of The Essex Serpent.

When is a serpent not a serpent? When it’s a big whale.

In the season (and presumably series) finale, a great whale washes up on shore, and our villagers of Aldwinter presume it to have been the mythical sea serpent supposedly responsible for all their recent troubles. As Cora and her son Frankie look on, Frankie asks his mother how everyone could so willingly mistake a whale for a serpent. Cora explains sadly, “People fear what they don’t understand.”

So, no, there is never an actual serpent in The Essex Serpent. This symbolism-heavy story relies on the image of the serpent as cover for any consequence of its characters’ supposed sins. Cora, of course, as a woman and an outsider, is blamed by the town for the serpents’ presence by all. There’s no real resolution to this side of the narrative. If the villagers have changed their tune about Cora now that they’ve seen the decidedly non-serpentine beast, we do not see it.

For any viewers hoping for a more literally monstrous experience, I regret to inform you that The Essex Serpent might not be your show. The possible spookiness presented in the first few episodes is dropped later on in favor of the various romantic and sexual triangles happening within the cast of character. There is also no supernatural component, as this author foolishly wondered early on, to Stella’s illness. The Ransome family travels to London to see Dr. Garrett (Frank Dillane), who confirms that Stella has tuberculosis. Stella tells her husband that she does not wish to spend her remaining days in a hospital, and so they return home to Essex.

Alright, no serpent. Where do all our human characters end up?

This is a strong cast overall, but Poésy is a real highlight, giving so much kindness and courage to what could be a pretty thankless role of “ill wife getting in the way of the main romance.” “Love is not a weakness,” says Will to Cora before their first kiss, but this sentiment is really the thesis of Stella’s character more than anyone else.

All to say, seeing Stella die in order to keep the narrative tidy enough for Will to make his way back to Cora in six months is a disappointment. The chemistry between Danes and Hiddleston is there, but the rushed nature of the miniseries doesn’t give us enough time with them to understand their supposedly passionate relationship. When Will starts to confess his infidelity to Stella, she tells him, “Hush.” And then tells him that he’s a good man, and that’s the end of the conversation. It’s as if Stella is offering forgiveness or even permission for his relationship with Cora, and therefore, the audience is now allowed to accept it uncritically as well.

Then, Stella dies, and the Ransome family grieves. Will does not write to Cora. In the six-month time jump, Cora is found out on a dig site, receiving a letter, instead, from Dr. Luke Garrett. We learn that Luke is “finally appreciated,” now serving as the Head of the Medical School. Oh, and he misses Cora. Why we are still supposed to hold any patience or affection for Luke after the way he treats Cora post-failed marriage proposal is as much a mystery to me as, “Well, if there wasn’t a monster in the water, how did Gracie die, actually?” But I digress.

On her walk home, Cora sees Will coming toward her in the road. When she points out his lack of letters, he explains, “I had too much to say,” and they smile, and they kiss and all is well. We don’t catch back up with Martha (Hayley Squires) or her work for equal housing at all. We don’t find out how Frankie’s adjusting after what must have been a deeply odd experience to have lost his father only to immediately be ushered back and forth between Essex and London while his mother barely tolerates time with him.

While looking at the dead whale, Frankie says to Cora, “I wish it didn’t die,” and I interpreted this as a comment also applicable to his dead father. We see Cora’s abuse at the hands of her husband through flashbacks, and we never find out if this violence also extended to Frankie, or indeed, if Frankie knew at all what was happening. Is any of this a part of why Cora struggles to connect with her son? The finale has no thoughts on the matter because we are barreling ahead to a non-cheating-on-ill-spouse kiss.

The Essex Serpent does an excellent job of introducing us to characters we care about, even when their subplots meander wildly outside the main question of, “What’s up with this sea serpent that may or may not exist?” Did Dr. Spencer have anything really to do with the central storyline? No! But Jamael Westman is very good in the role, and I want to see what he gets up to six months in the future. It’s frustrating to end the series on a time jump that only gives us a glimpse into the lives of three of those characters. The first five episodes of the series are often so much more than a standard period romantic drama, and it’s a little deflating to see the finale seemingly only concerned with that aspect.

At least for this viewer, The Essex Serpent’s ending really only answered the questions in which I was least interested. Those who enjoy a swoony romance with fabulous costumes more than spooky underwater monster mysteries might be more enchanted by this tale.