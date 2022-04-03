Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.

Harris is survived by three children and three grandchildren. She began to pursue acting once her children were grown, and she was often dubbed 'The Queen of Commercials.' Her son, Glen, put forth the following statement to announce his mother's passing:

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening [April 2] at 6:25pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Unrivaled is an excellent word to use to describe her humor and passion for her craft, as the actress often left viewers in stitches with her work. She appeared in a few films prior to Seinfeld, which included Once Upon a Time in America and Stand and Deliver.

Her television son Jason Alexander took to Twitter to honor her legacy, saying "one of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to you and your family. Serenity now and always."

Guest roles on various television shows also constitute a large portion of her resume, with Harris appearing in shows like Night Court, Married... with Children, Law & Order, Mad About You, and Star Trek: Voyager. She was also a prominent voice actress, appearing as the voice of Mrs. Potato Head in all three Toy Story sequels, with Toy Story 4 serving as her final role. That didn't mark the entirety of her collaborations with animated Disney projects, as she also voiced characters in Kim Possible, The Proud Family, and Timon & Pumbaa. Younger fans will also recognize her as the maid Muriel from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Thank you Estelle, for always making us smile and laugh.

