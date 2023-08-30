The Big Picture Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's decision to release a 20th-anniversary edition of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial with digital enhancements sparked backlash, particularly due to replacing the guns with walkie-talkies in one scene.

Spielberg's personal connection to the film and his desire to make improvements motivated the changes, but many alterations were insignificant and went unnoticed by most viewers.

The decision to replace the puppet of E.T. with a CGI model and overhaul the special effects proved distracting and received intense criticism. Spielberg later realized his mistake and released subsequent versions that restored the original cut, expressing disdain for altering films with digital enhancements.

There was a time when re-releasing classic films with new (and ‘improved’) digital enhancements was the latest fad. George Lucas is the obvious culprit of this, with the original Star Wars trilogy, THX 1138, and even American Graffiti all undergoing varying degrees of changes for their transition to DVD, but he is far from the only example. Indeed, Lucas’s close friend and frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg has also been guilty of tinkering with history – most notoriously with the 20th anniversary "Special Edition" of the beloved science fiction film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Considering that the original cut is regarded as one of Spielberg’s masterpieces, it begs the question of why he felt the need to implement so many changes when most (if not all) viewers would have been satisfied with a simple remaster.

But seemingly the Steven Spielberg of 2002 felt differently than his 1982 counterpart, resulting in a breadth of alterations that – while generally less obtrusive than what Lucas had become infamous for – still triggered a backlash from critics and audiences alike. The replacement of gun-wielding federal agents with walkie-talkie-wielding federal agents during the iconic bicycle chase was a particular subject of mockery, and almost singlehandedly spawned an episode of South Park lampooning this decision. Thankfully, Spielberg quickly accepted the Special Edition as an error of judgment. A two-disk re-release six months later resurrected the theatrical cut for home viewing, while subsequent versions exercised the Special Edition entirely, leaving it unattainable to all but the most dedicated of viewers. Spielberg has since expressed disdain towards the practice of altering films with digital enhancements, confirming that he would never again create a so-called “director’s cut” for one of his films. Quite a change in perspective.

'E.T.' Was a Deeply Personal Project for Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

To understand the reasoning behind the 20th anniversary edition of E.T., it’s important to understand the context behind the original film. E.T. was a deeply personal project for the director – an ode to the idyllic wonderland of childhood that stemmed from a young Steven Spielberg’s own fantasies of an imaginary companion in the aftermath of his parents’ divorce. It’s no coincidence that the ten-year-old boy at the heart of the film, Elliott (Henry Thomas), is also a child with an overactive imagination and a fanatical desire for adventure (both of which prove invaluable as he grapples with the sudden absence of his father), transforming this magical adventure into one with a surprisingly dark but tangible basis. Spielberg had been considering a semi-autobiographical film about his childhood for years prior to 2022’s The Fabelmans, and it’s clear that E.T. has more than enough connections to warrant it being described as an elaborate first attempt.

The result was one of the most deceptively complex films of his career, but also one that – perhaps understandably given how close the subject matter is to him – he has been highly protective of ever since. Despite throwing lavish celebratory screenings for all of its major birthdays, Spielberg stalled its initial home video release for a whopping six years until he could be certain it would sell for a reasonable price, and has subsequently quashed all attempts to produce an E.T. sequel despite it being a guaranteed box office sensation (remember, the original was the highest grossing film ever made at the time of its release). His actions evoke memories of a parent seeking to dictate every aspect of their baby’s life, and considering that it was his experiences working with the film’s child actors that persuaded him to the idea of becoming a father, that analogy makes a lot of sense. In a strange way, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was Spielberg’s first child – a curious outcome that set the stage for its 20th-anniversary rebirth.

What Changed in Steven Spielberg's 'E.T.' Director's Cut?

Image via Universal Pictures

Hindsight is 20/20, and while most works of art have to make do with crossing their fingers and hoping that whatever feels right in the moment will continue to feel right in the future, some are afforded the rare opportunity of a second visit to the editing room. In essence, this was the logic behind E.T.’s Special Edition. Twenty years is a long time to consider where things could have been improved, and with technological advancements making it easier than ever for filmmakers to visualize every crazy idea that popped into their heads, the potential was there for the most substantial re-edit since the controversial Star Wars Special Editions. The bombastic lead-up to this new edition of E.T. – complete with a star-studded premiere and the most overdone trailer you’ll ever encounter – bolstered the anticipation, giving the impression that we’d spent the past two decades watching a first draft whilst Spielberg perfected the proper version. But given how acclaimed this “first draft” was, it would take more than goodwill to justify such a sweeping overhaul.

To be fair to Spielberg, most of the changes erred on the lighter side. Digitally animating Elliott’s coat during the majestic moon silhouette so it accurately reflects the logo of Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment, is unlikely to upset many viewers. Similarly, alternating a line from Elliott’s mother that she won’t let Michael (Robert MacNaughton) leave the house while dressed “as a tourist” to “as a hippie” during the Halloween sequence also shouldn’t provoke ire. There are other alterations that seem completely inane – the crescent moon that graced the night sky during Elliott’s first encounter with E.T. has now mysteriously vanished – but they’re also so minuscule that a side-by-side comparison is practically required to even notice them, rendering any serious anger towards them mute.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for every modification. The decision to overhaul much of the dated special effects with digital refinements may have made sense in theory, but in execution, it proved immensely distracting. Replacing E.T.’s ship with a CGI creation is one thing, but replacing his entire puppet with a model that appears to have been ripped from The Phantom Menace was a step too far. The pursuit for more fluid movements and emotive facial expressions sacrificed every morsel of palpability that Carlo Rambaldi’s fantastic animatronic brought to the character, and with Spielberg never finding a way to seamlessly integrate these additions with the existing footage, the result is a dysfunctional mess between the old and the new that leaves much of the film stranded in the uncanny valley (most egregiously in the reincarnated deleted scenes like where E.T. takes a bath). That Spielberg only used this effect in roughly a quarter of his scenes feels like a tacit admission that it caused more hassle than it was worth – in turn, making the times when he did use it even more off-putting.

But the worst alteration is one that needs no introduction. Spielberg’s replacement of the guns used by the federal agents with walkie-talkies received an immediate backlash from critics (“Is this what two decades have done to free speech?” asked a reviewer for Rolling Stone) and has since become synonymous with filmmakers making silly retrospective changes to their films. It’s interesting that this minor tweak would elicit such a powerful response, but it speaks to the needless sanitization that comes from excessive focusing testing. Spielberg later conceded that this revision was the consequence of listening too closely to what parental groups had to say about the film, but it came too late to prevent him from becoming the butt of an entire episode of South Park — “Free Hat."

RELATED: Every Steven Spielberg Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

Steven Spielberg Has Since Committed to Never Releasing a Director’s Cut Again

Image via Universal Pictures.

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Spielberg to realize his mistake. Barely six months after the Special Edition’s debut, a two-disk DVD version of E.T. was released that revived the original cut. Spielberg explained his thought process at a 30th-anniversary screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark some years later, revealing that, while he had been momentarily happy with the new cut, he quickly acknowledged that he has “robbed the people who loved E.T. of their memories of E.T..” When it came time for the DVD release, he demanded that Universal include both versions for the price of one – even threatening to prevent a home video release unless they complied. Spielberg's resolve for the original cut grew so strong that, for the Blu-Ray and Ultra HD Blu-Ray versions in 2012 and 2017, respectively, only the theatrical cut was included. With all DVDs containing the Special Edition having long since fallen out of print, this controversial edit of the film is now effectively unwatchable for the average consumer.

In recent years, Spielberg has doubled down on championing the original versions of his films in all their imperfect glory. In an interview with Ain’t It Cool News in 2011, he confirmed that he would never release a director’s cut again, even stating that he wouldn’t digitally remove the obvious wirework from his screwball comedy 1941 should it ever make its way to Blu-Ray. “At this point… I think letting movies exist in the era, with all the flaws and all of the flourishes, is a wonderful way to mark time and mark history,” – a potent statement that’s also rather at odds with his actions a decade earlier. That said, it’s clear what side of the debate he’s supporting now. As recently as April 2023, Spielberg has expressed dismay at the idea of re-editing older films to appease modern sentiments, and with the director resurrecting the theatrical cut of Close Encounters of the Third Kind (another film that has endured multiple returns to the editing suite) for all home video re-releases in the past sixteen years, it’s no wonder he has become one of the most vocal advocates for film preservation.

The question over whether an artist is permitted to alter their work post-release has raged for centuries, and will never receive a definitive answer. The obvious response says that a creator is entitled to do whatever they want to something they’ve imbued with their blood, sweat, and tears, but that solution is muddied once the general population has had time to impart their individual experiences of said artwork into the wider critical landscape. Of course, any potential backlash is softened so long as the original version is still available for viewing (the fatal flaw George Lucas has made with his Star Wars re-edits), but even a whiff of censorship will incite outcry from purists.

In the case of E.T., Steven Spielberg may have circumvented the worst of the notoriously bellicose internet by keeping the original cut alive for all to see, but he still found himself dogging accusations of “PC revisionism.” It’s unclear how accurate that is – more than likely, he just wanted to make a better version of a film he unequivocally adores – but it still raises dilemmas that even Newton would struggle to resolve. Fundamentally, art is a product of its time, and while Spielberg may have taken the roundabout way to agree with that assertion, he certainly does now. E.T. in its original form was, is, and will likely always be a masterpiece, and even if the collective opinion of the film does eventually change, letting it fade away as a golden nugget of cinema would make for a more graceful exit than any eleventh-hour recut would allow for.