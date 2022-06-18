For the first time in 40 years audiences will get to experience the magic and adventure of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial in the brilliance and clarity of IMAX theaters. Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment announced that for the film's 40-year anniversary they would be re-releasing E.T. to an even bigger screen, and this week IMAX took to Twitter to celebrate the August 12 release nationwide.

Audiences for Universal's dino-sized box-office hit Jurassic World Dominion got a sneak preview of the brand-new trailer for E.T's IMAX release on opening weekend. Restored and on the towering screen, fans of Steven Spielberg's 1982 classic, old and new, will have the chance to re-encounter extra-terrestrial life in a whole new way. Rather than a typical theatrical re-release, IMAX allows movie-goers to be deeply immersed in the adventure with higher resolution, a much taller screen, speakers surrounding the theater, and stadium seating that allows each guest to be facing the screen no matter where in the theater they are.

In a press release, President of IMAX Entertainment Megan Colligan said:

“IMAX is thrilled to partner with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to offer audiences the opportunity to experience these two iconic films in IMAX for the very first time. Steven Spielberg redefined modern cinema and ushered in a new era of bold, swing-for-the-fences filmmaking, and the IMAX experience has expanded around the world because of the trail blazed by films like E.T. and Jaws.”

Image via Amblin Entertainment

In 1982, the year E.T. was first released for audiences, Spielberg was just coming off the success of culture-defining classics like Jaws (which is also getting its own IMAX and Real3D moment this summer) in 1975 and Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark the year prior. In '77 Spielberg even dipped his toes into the deep science-fiction of alien lifeforms with Close Encounters of the Third Kind, but nothing he'd done up until that point matched the excitement and youthful adventure of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The fantastical trepidation of life outside of Earth had audiences enraptured, and the sweetness of young Elliott's devotion to the wrinkly, sage E.T. had parents everywhere asking, "Aww, can we keep him?"

The success of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial was historic. The film was the highest-grossing of the entire year of '82, raking in $435 million at the box office, and was nominated for nine Academy Awards — four of which E.T. snagged. The lovable, easily-spooked alien and his sole mission to return to his mysterious home even earned him an inclusion as a candidate for TIME's Man of the Year. In a time when '80s nostalgia runs deep with shows like Stranger Things and the upcoming Paper Girls, E.T.'s 40-year anniversary couldn't have come at a better time!

