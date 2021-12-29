Loungefly phoned a distant planet and is bringing its first-ever E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial collection to your home this spring. Featuring a mini backpack and a flap wallet, the new collection is inspired by some of the most iconic moments of Steven Spielberg’s classic about an extraterrestrial who gets lost on Earth and creates an emotional bond with a human boy named Elliott (Henry Thomas).

Called “I’ll Be Right Here," the mini backpack interior and front show the iconic silhouette of a bicycle passing in front of the moon. The scene happens at the end of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and is often referred to as one of the most memorable moments in the history of cinema. In addition, the back of the backpack features the artwork of the forest and the tearjerker moment from the film where E.T. says, “I’ll be right here,” pointing to the heart of his human friend.

As for the “Flower Pot” flap wallet, the piece features the titular extraterrestrial and a flower pot, a direct reference to the character’s restorative powers, which can bring plants back to life and cure human illness. The flap wallet fits perfectly in front of the mini backpack, with the artwork of both pieces forming a beautiful landscape.

RELATED:‌ 7 Best Collaborations Between John Williams and Steven Spielberg, Ranked

Directed by Spielberg from a script by Melissa Mathison, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial came to theaters back in 1982. Since then, E.T. has been enchanting generations with a touching story about finding friends in the most unexpected places and learning to say goodbye to the ones you love. Besides offering a heart-warming story, E.T. impressed the public and critics alike with its special effects and the fantastic soundtrack composed by John Williams. On top of that, the moment where we can see a bicycle flying in the skies is one of the best examples of how cinema can be magical, transporting us to another reality.

It’s no wonder that E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning Best Sound Effects, Best Special Effects, and Best Music. The film also won five Saturn Awards, including Best Science Fiction Film, and two Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture in the Drama category. The film stars Dee Wallace, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore.

Loungefly’s “I’ll Be Right Here” mini backpack will cost $80, while the “Flower Pot” flap wallet costs $40. The Loungefly E.T. collection will be available in the spring of 2022, with the pre-sale beginning on January 1st at midnight ET. Check out our exclusive images below. You can visit Loungefly later this week to purchase the items.

Loungefly E.T. I’ll Be Right Here Mini Backpack

Loungefly E.T. I’ll Be Right Here Mini Backpack

Loungefly E.T. Flower Pot Flap Wallet

Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler on ‘West Side Story’ and Which of Spielberg’s Films Changed the Most In the Editing Room They also talk about how many people it took to bring ‘West Side Story’ to life and Spielberg shares his advice for up-and-coming filmmakers.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email