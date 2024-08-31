The Big Picture In the 80s, Steven Spielberg and Melissa Mathison wrote a treatment for an E.T. sequel called E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears, which would have featured evil aliens.

However, Spielberg never made the film, believing that a sequel would interfere with E.T.'s integrity.

Although E.T. never got a second film, the story lives on in unofficial sequels in books, ads, and theme parks.

Legacy sequels are all the rage in Hollywood these days, and they show no signs of slowing down. Although Vacation, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Exorcist: Believer didn't light up the box office, the success of legacy sequels such as Top Gun: Maverick and Alien: Romulus guarantees that studios' penchant for producing legacy sequels will continue, whether they are ill-advised or not. Considering the urge that major Hollywood studios have to make sequels, it seems a bit odd that one 1980s classic never received a sequel is Steven Spielberg's E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. The original film was a gigantic hit and has become a beloved cinematic classic over the last several decades. So, why no sequel? Believe it or not, Spielberg did explore a sequel to E.T., but he ultimately decided against it. It's time to unpack the E.T. sequel that never phoned home!

Steven Spielberg Co-Wrote a Treatment for an 'E.T.' Sequel

As reported by NBC News, Spielberg and the late Melissa Mathison, who wrote the original 1982 feature, co-wrote a film treatment for a potential E.T. sequel amid the classic film's original theatrical run. The treatment for the film, which would have been titled E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears, is only ten pages long. It appears the interstellar device Elliott (Henry Thomas) and E.T. made has drawn a race of evil carnivorous aliens to Earth in search of a fugitive. They are led by the nefarious, evil Korel. The evil aliens kidnap the kids from the original, holding them captive and interrogating them.

Eventually, E.T. somehow hears Elliott's cries for help across the cosmos. He returns to Earth to save Elliott and his family, then banishes the evil aliens to another part of the galaxy. The evil aliens are mutants from the same planet as E.T., and they've been at war with E.T.'s race for decades. Ultimately, E.T. and the Taylor family share an emotional reunion, and the story ends much like the original, with the image of E.T. leaving Earth on his spaceship. Nocturnal Fears sounds like a much darker story, populated largely by meaner, nastier alien creatures than the lovable E.T. In the original feature, the humans acted as the antagonists. While Spielberg and Mathison did write out the treatment, they put their pencils down and never revisited the idea ever again.

Steven Spielberg Chose Not to Make His 'E.T.' Sequel

Per IGN, Spielberg spoke about why he wouldn’t make a sequel to E.T. during a June 2012 conversation at the American Film Institute, noting the danger of sequels. At the time, Spielberg stated, "Sequels can be very dangerous because they compromise your truth as an artist." The filmmaker continued, "I think a sequel to E.T. would do nothing but rob the original of its virginity. People only remember the latest episode, while the pilot tarnishes." Spielberg and Mathison, the original creative visionaries for the classic film, tried to craft a new story for E.T., and they couldn't make it work. Spielberg's comments at the AFI about his perspective on a sequel to E.T. make sense. A sequel where E.T. is largely absent while Elliott and his family are stalked and tortured by evil aliens adds nothing to the story and would not match or surpass the original.

The Unofficial 'E.T.' Sequels

While Spielberg decided against creating a sequel to E.T., there were subsequent adventures involving E.T. in other formats that offered continuations and new adventures with everyone's favorite friendly alien. First came the E.T. Adventure, which debuted at Universal Studios Orlando in 1990. Spielberg himself helped Universal Creative design and create the theme park attraction, where park-goers help E.T., who is back on Earth, make their voyage to E.T.'s homeworld, the Green Planet. Attendees on the ride go on their adventure with E.T. and even travel across space to his homeworld to meet his friends and family. It's a magical and personal experience, and it's still operating at the theme park to this day. E.T. even bids goodbye to the attraction riders, saying their names out loud as they make their way to the end. It was important for Spielberg to ensure theme park attendees had a personal moment with E.T. The ride's designer and producer, Peter Alexander, wrote about collaborating with Spielberg for Totally Fun Company on the theme park attraction. Spielberg stated to Alexander about the ride, "Remember E.T. is a personal story. So, at the end, the guests need a personal moment with him."

A sequel to E.T. was also published in book form in 1985, E.T.: The Book of the Green Planet. The book was written by William Kotzwinkle, who previously wrote the novelization of the original live-action feature. The Book of the Green Planet sees a lonely E.T. breaking the laws of his home planet so he can return to Earth and reunite with his friend Elliott, who is growing into a young man. The closest audiences ever came to a type of filmed media sequel was the 2019 Xfinity ad "A Holiday Reunion," which features actor Henry Thomas reprising his role as Elliott for the first time in 37 years. Elliot reunites with his friend E.T. over the holiday season, and E.T. meets Elliott's family in a joyous ad for Xfinity products and services. Of course, a group of E.T. aliens also appear in Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace during the Galactic Senate sequence, with members of E.T.'s race having their own delegation in the Galactic Senate of the Star Wars Universe. Perhaps that explains why E.T. recognized Yoda in the original 1982 movie!

'E.T.' Never Getting a Sequel Is Probably for the Best

Considering Spielberg decided against the idea, it's probably for the best that E.T. never received a proper sequel. While some legacy sequels match or, in some cases, surpass their predecessors, a sequel to E.T. would be difficult to pull off. E.T. is a precious memory for many movie lovers, and the film is a near-perfect experience. A sequel is arguably unnecessary, and sometimes it's better to quit while you're ahead. There's also the risk that any sequel would not honor and fulfill what has come before. Not to mention, the time for a legacy sequel has long passed. It would have made more sense to make a sequel in the early 2000s when the kids from the original were young adults. That said, it's always fun to imagine what could've been by seeing E.T.'s homeworld, the Green Planet, brought to life on the big screen. Universal Studios Orlando's E.T. Adventure remains the closest thing we've received to an actual look at E.T.'s home planet.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

