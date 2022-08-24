After receiving a theatrical re-release in both IMAX and select theaters earlier this summer, Steven Spielberg's classic film E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is coming to 4K Ultra HD for its 40th anniversary, with 45 minutes of brand new never-before-seen bonus content on October 18.

The 40th anniversary release of the film will be available in three premium limited editions which will be available at select retailers, such as an Amazon exclusive, which will come with the film alongside a collectible tin tote, a thermos and a booklet, as well as a certificate of authenticity. Another edition of the gift set will be available to purchase at Wal-Mart's website and will come with a BendyFigs figurine alongside the film. Lastly, the film will also be available to fans in three limited edition steelbooks as Target exclusives.

The release of the film will also come with various bonus features, including "40 Years of E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," which will serve as a retrospective look back on the classic film and its enduring legacy with audiences, and "TCM Classic Film Festival: An Evening With Steven Spielberg," where the director reflects on the making of the film. Other bonus features for E.T. include

"The E.T. Journals," a cast reunion, deleted scenes, "The Evolution and Creation of E.T.," trailers, and additional marketing material from the film, among many others.

Other additional bonus content available with the release include a special insider's look at the film with interviews from the cast and crew and a discussion with composer John Williams about the music of the film. Also included is the 20th anniversary premiere of the film, which features a behind-the-scenes look at Williams' live performance of the film's score at the Shrine Auditorium.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial premiered in 1982 to critical acclaim and became the highest grossing film of all time, surpassing Star Wars, and remained at the top of the worldwide box office until the release of Jurassic Park, another film by Spielberg. The popularity of the film has remained even after 40 years with the character becoming a staple of pop culture appearing in various theme park attractions, commercials, and various theatrical re-releases including a 2002 special edition that implemented several controversial changes. The film's most recent re-release came this year in line with its 40th anniversary that saw the film, in its original form, in IMAX. Now with the film coming to 4K in a special 40th anniversary edition, fans of the iconic film have a new reason to revisit Spielberg's seminal classic when it releases this October.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is now playing in select theaters. Check out the official IMAX trailer celebrating the film's 40th anniversary below: