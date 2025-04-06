One of the many qualities that has made Steven Spielberg one of cinema’s greatest filmmakers is his skill at drawing out the best possible work from the actors he collaborates with. The prolific director’s filmography is filled with great performances from a wide assortment of both movie stars and character actors. Even more unique is Spielberg’s ability to provoke particularly strong performances from child actors. In fact, arguably the strongest performance in one of his movies is that of Henry Thomas in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which was released when the actor was 11 years old. Thomas’s work, as well as that of Spielberg and the other filmmakers involved, combine to make the character of Elliott Taylor one of the most compelling in film history, equally, if not more complex than many adult figures, while still having many immature traits that characterize him as a believable child.

Henry Thomas and the Cast and Crew of 'E.T.' Make Elliott a Great Film Hero