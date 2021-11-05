Kit Harington doesn’t have a lot of screen time in Marvel’s Eternals, but it’s clear that there’s more in store for his character, Dane Whitman, in the future. Although, Harington told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, that if there is a “roadmap” for where Dane is headed, he isn’t “privy to it.”

Dane is introduced in the film as the human boyfriend of the godlike Sersi, played by Gemma Chan. Prior to the present-day events in the film, Sersi was in a “long-term” relationship—a few thousand years, give or take—with fellow Eternal Ikaris, played by Harington’s Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden. Spoiler alert, but it is strongly implied—mostly by Dane himself—that there is more to him than meets the eye. References are made, at least on a couple of occasions—including one post-credits scene—to the legendary Ebony Blade, the weapon of choice of the Marvel superhero Black Knight.

It remains to be seen when Harington will be introduced as the character, but here’s what he told THR:

"There is no roadmap that I know of at the moment. If they have ideas about where my character goes, I’m not privy to it. All I know is that when I came on board, they said, ‘There’s a really interesting future for this character, and if you read up about him, there are many different ways we could go with him.’ And that intrigues me. If I look at the comics and I look at what I read on the Internet about him, I’m fascinated by the idea that any character in any story is driven by some addiction to something. And with [Dane Whitman], it’s very palpable that this sword, this blade, has an addictive pull on him, and I find that really interesting."

RELATED: 'Eternals': Chloé Zhao Reveals Who SPOILER Was in That Post-Credit SceneAfter having been tied to the very successful Game of Thrones for so many years, Harington admitted that he was hesitant about attaching himself to a franchise once again. But because he was such a huge Marvel fan, he couldn’t ignore the opportunity. He added, “I’ve turned down a big role in a superhero-style franchise before because the character wasn’t right. But this one felt right for a number of reasons, personally, and it just piqued my interest as an actor.”

Directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, Eternals is an epic superhero movie that gives the Marvel Cinematic Universe an almost cosmic, Biblical scale. Although not everybody has been quite as impressed with this stylistic and thematic leap; Eternals has earned some of the most divisive reviews of the MCU, with Collider’s own Matt Goldberg describing it as “a far more interesting film trapped in the body of a superhero movie.”

Also starring Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Lia McHugh, Bryan Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, and Kumail Nanjiani, Eternals is currently playing in theaters.

