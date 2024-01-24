The Big Picture Danish director Ulaa Salim wows audiences with the intriguing trailer for his latest film Eternal, a thought-provoking sci-fi romance with a visually stunning and mysterious storyline.

Ulaa Salim wowed audiences with the intriguing trailer of his latest cinematic venture, Eternal . Stemming from a 2012 short film of a similar name, Salim acts as both writer and director to elevate the narrative's Sons of Denmark . The director's cinematic prowess explored the twin threats of radicalization and the ascent of far-right sentiments in the 2019 film, receiving a 67% on Daniel Mühlendorph Jensen and Grimar Jonsson of Netop Films, the Icelandic production powerhouse behind acclaimed works like Rams and Valhalla . Eternals stars Simon Sears , most recognizable from his role as Ivan in the Ben Barnes ) personal guards. Sears' Eternal co-stars are Magnus Krepper ( The Girl Who Played With Fire ), Halldóra Geirhardsdóttir ( Woman at War ), Zaki Youssef ( Fixer ), and Morten Holst ( A Royal Affair ). In a captivating unveiling at the Rotterdam International Film Festival, Danish directorwowed audiences with the intriguing trailer of his latest cinematic venture,. Stemming from a 2012 short film of a similar name, Salim acts as both writer and director to elevate the narrative's 'what-if?' scenario to new heights, fully realizing its untapped potential.Salim is most recognized for his impactful debut with the Copenhagen-centered conspiracy thriller. The director's cinematic prowess explored the twin threats of radicalization and the ascent of far-right sentiments in the 2019 film, receiving a 67% on Rotten Tomatoes . Now, Salim looks to dive into the realm of sci-fi and romance, as Eternals promises a thought-provoking and visually stunning experience wrapped in mystery. As a co-founding partner of Copenhagen-based Hyæne Film, where the film is produced, Salim is joined byandof Netop Films, the Icelandic production powerhouse behind acclaimed works likeand. Eternals stars, most recognizable from his role as Ivan in the sadly canceled Netflix series, Shadow And Bone . Ivan is a Heartrender and one of the Darkling's () personal guards. Sears' Eternal co-stars are),),), and).

What is 'Eternal' About?

According to the official synopsis, the film follows Elias, an environmental scientist, entangled in a fateful encounter with Anita, an aspiring singer portrayed by Danish pop star Oh Land. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of an ominous event—a colossal fissure in the ocean floor, spawned by a deep-sea earthquake, foretelling an impending cataclysm. As Elias grapples with the weight of this apocalyptic revelation, he makes a poignant choice, opting to prioritize his lifelong obsession with the mysterious phenomenon over his burgeoning relationship with Anita.

Immersing himself in a perilous submarine mission to seal the enigmatic gap, Elias delves into the ocean's depths. As he navigates the abyss, he reflects on the intricate tapestry of his relationship with Anita, contemplating the divergent paths that life could have taken. Eternal weaves a captivating tale, blending love and existential mystery against impending doom. Leaving audiences spellbound with the intrigue of uncharted emotional depths and uncertainty.

Per Deadline, Eternal will start its theatrical release in Denmark in April, followed by an international release. Watch the trailer below: