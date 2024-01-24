The Big Picture
- Danish director Ulaa Salim wows audiences with the intriguing trailer for his latest film Eternal, a thought-provoking sci-fi romance with a visually stunning and mysterious storyline.
- Salim, known for his impactful debut with Sons of Denmark, explores a fateful love story against the backdrop of an impending cataclysm caused by an oceanic fissure. The protagonist chooses to prioritize his obsession with the phenomenon over his relationship, leading to a perilous submarine mission.
- Eternal weaves a captivating tale of love and existential mystery, immersing audiences in uncharted emotional depths and uncertainty. The film is set for a theatrical release in Denmark in April, followed by an international release.
What is 'Eternal' About?
According to the official synopsis, the film follows Elias, an environmental scientist, entangled in a fateful encounter with Anita, an aspiring singer portrayed by Danish pop star Oh Land. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of an ominous event—a colossal fissure in the ocean floor, spawned by a deep-sea earthquake, foretelling an impending cataclysm. As Elias grapples with the weight of this apocalyptic revelation, he makes a poignant choice, opting to prioritize his lifelong obsession with the mysterious phenomenon over his burgeoning relationship with Anita.
Immersing himself in a perilous submarine mission to seal the enigmatic gap, Elias delves into the ocean's depths. As he navigates the abyss, he reflects on the intricate tapestry of his relationship with Anita, contemplating the divergent paths that life could have taken. Eternal weaves a captivating tale, blending love and existential mystery against impending doom. Leaving audiences spellbound with the intrigue of uncharted emotional depths and uncertainty.
Per Deadline, Eternal will start its theatrical release in Denmark in April, followed by an international release. Watch the trailer below: