The Big Picture Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind tells the story of a couple who erase their memories of each other to avoid the pain of their failed relationship.

Clementine chooses to erase her memories because she doesn't want to deal with the discomfort that comes with a shaky partnership.

The film teaches us that while erasing painful memories may provide temporary relief, it ultimately doesn't solve the underlying issues and the pain will resurface in the long run.

There are few romantic movies more impactful than 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Written by auteur Charlie Kaufman – famous for his cryptic, cerebral storylines – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind tells the story of a couple doomed to forget each other. Though we meet awkward protagonist Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) alone on Valentine's Day, catching a train to a freezing cold Montauk beach, we soon learn he hasn't been that way for long. Joel was recently in a relationship with a woman named Clementine (Kate Winslet), who has paid a mysterious company to erase her memories of their relationship. Joel, in response, has done the same. Through clever editing, we flash back and forth between their flawed partnership and their present loneliness – and get an unfolding sense of their characters and motivations in the process. What the movie doesn't spell out for us, though, is the genesis of this erasure. We know that Joel erased his memories as a sort of "payback" for Clementine's procedure – but why did she get rid of hers? What prompted such a drastic action? It's simple: She did not want to deal with the inevitable discomfort that comes with a shaky (or, really, any) partnership In other words, she just couldn't handle the pain.

What Is 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' About?

The development of Clementine and Joel's relationship in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is likely to prove all too familiar for some viewers. Though they're drawn to each other like magnets in the beginning – they're both artsy, like books, and share a general sense of Gen-X counterculturism – their passion begins to fold into disagreement. But Eternal Sunshine isn't told in a linear fashion. Instead, it bounces from moment to moment, memory to memory. Even before we learn that Clementine's memories of Joel have been wiped, we know there's something strange going on. Why does Joel see her as a stranger on the train (Where, ominously, she sings a verse from 'Oh My Darling, Clementine – you are lost and gone forever.) before his neighbor mentions that they're together? Why is Joel sobbing over the opening credits? It takes a while for us to see the breaking point.

One night, Clementine arrives home later than expected. Disheveled and drunk, she tells Joel (in her typically detached fashion) that she "kind of, sort of" wrecked his car. She calls him an old lady, he calls her a wino, he accuses her of cheating on him, and Clementine storms away. In any other love story, this would likely be the start of an extended period of breakup grief. (And, no, grief isn't too strong a word – in fact, breaking up with someone can actually cause physical pain in the body. It can take months, or even years, to be completely over someone you went through a bad breakup with.) In the reality of this break-up movie, though, that pain isn't a necessary part of life. This is precisely the route Clementine decides to take.

Why Does Clementine Erase Joel in 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'?

Clementine is, at her heart, an impulsive person. From her constantly changing hair color to her noncommittal work life, she's someone who doesn't want to stay in one place for too long. In contrast with Joel's more measured outlook on life, Clementine sees things in bursts of emotion and flights of fancy. In one of the movie's best scenes, we see a memory of the night Joel and Clementine met (for the first time) – bonding over breaking into an empty beach house. We also know that Clementine has a habit of dulling this over-emotionality with alcohol – so it's not super surprising that, given an out from the pain of her breakup with Joel, she takes it. She seems to be a character who runs from the weight of her emotions when they get to be too much – the perfect customer for a memory-wiping service. (Interestingly, the company, Lacuna, is a word that means a space or gap between things.)

The pain of going through a breakup is daunting. One knows that it won't fade quickly, especially after a meaningful relationship like Joel and Clementine's – wouldn't it be easier, one might think, to have never met at all? In order to save herself the heartbreak, Clementine chooses the path of least resistance. There's no use for undue suffering. Instead, one can simply go through a painless procedure that erases selective memories – leaving the patient happy and "spotless," unaffected by their trauma. "Miss Kruczynski was not happy and she wanted to move on," a doctor tells Joel. "We provide that possibility." But, much like any band-aid solution – be it alcohol, numbing cream, or memory wiping – this procedure is only surface level. Though Lacuna can take away Clementine's conscious memories of the relationship, it cannot erase the underlying feelings. The pain may be gone in the short term, but it's bound to return.

What Does 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' Teach Us About Pain?

Clementine and Joel are not the only characters to have undergone a memory wipe in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. One of Lacuna's technicians, Mary (Kirsten Dunst) has also had her recollection removed – but without her permission. Toward the end of the film, we learn that she previously had an affair with Lacuna's head brass (Tom Wilkinson), who subsequently erased her memory to avoid the consequences of his decision to cheat. This revelation makes it obvious to us that the Lacuna mechanism isn't really so sweet – it can be used to make things simpler, sure, but it will never completely rub out the ways in which the events from which the memories stem affect others. Mary is horrified to learn that she's been left out of the choice, and, in retaliation, mails tapes to each Lacuna customer that contain the summation of their missing memories.

Joel and Clementine, newly connected through a simple sense of belonging, suddenly learn all of the terrible things they did to each other over the course of their relationship. Instead of processing these slights over time, they're inundated with a rush of reality. They have the option to walk away. Instead, though, they choose to try again – even if it ends badly once more. The suffering they tried to outrun in a way, returns – but that's not really a bad thing. If we pause the healing process, it will never be complete. Better to feel the pain. Otherwise, it's hard to recognize love.