The Big Picture Mary serves as the unexpected heroine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, leading the charge against the unethical memory removal procedure.

Quotes from Mary provide deeper insight into the film's exploration of memories and love lost vs. never loving at all.

Remembering becomes a form of resistance in the film, highlighting the irreversible and unethical nature of memory erasure.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind celebrates its 20th anniversary today, and it's just as emotionally devastating now as it was in 2004. The surreal science fiction romance has become a beloved cult classic over the years and may see a new wave of recognition thanks to Ariana Grande naming her latest album Eternal Sunshine and referencing the film throughout. Directed by Michel Gondry with an Academy Award-winning screenplay by Charlie Kauffman, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind uses a thought experiment to tell the doomed love story of Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet): if you could erase someone from your memory, would you? And, more importantly, should you?

The film revolves around Joel and Clementine, but the supporting cast made up of Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood, and Kirsten Dunst is more than just comic relief, and Dunst's character Mary becomes its unexpected heroine. Mary is the bright-eyed young receptionist at Lacuna Inc. who is infatuated with her boss, Dr. Howard Mierzwiak (Tom Wilkinson), the man at the helm of Lacuna's memory removal service. For the majority of her screen time, Mary incessantly sings Howard’s praises to whoever will listen, including her boyfriend Stan (Ruffalo), gushing about his intelligence and all the good he does for the world. When it's revealed that Mary herself was subjected to the procedure to erase her memories of her past affair with Howard, she is heartbroken, but her reaction plays a vital role in Joel and Clementine's story and calls attention to just how unethical the procedure is.

Mary's Quotes Have a Deeper Meaning

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind makes a compelling case in support of the adage "'it's better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all,” which originates from Alfred, Lord Tennyson's poem In Memoriam A. H. H. It's the kind of quote that would likely appeal to Mary, who has a penchant for memorizing famous quotes from Bartlett's Familiar Quotations. Mary recites two quotes in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, one from philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche and the other from poet Alexander Pope, both of which reflect her optimistic view of Lacuna Inc.'s memory removal service and provide a stark contrast to the turmoil we see unfolding inside Joel’s mind. Mary is young and naive in more ways than one and shows off her newfound quote knowledge in an attempt to impress Howard. She first quotes Friedrich Nietzsche – “Blessed are the forgetful, for they get the better even of their blunders" – but to her dismay, Howard already knows it. She follows this up by quoting Alexander Pope's poem "Eloisa to Abelard" from which the film derives its title: “How happy is the blameless vestal’s lot! The world forgetting, by the world forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each pray’r accepted, and each wish resign’d.”

These two quotes are essential to both Mary's character, whose optimism stems at least partly from her own memory removal, and to how the film examines the morality of its premise. Before she finds out about her history with Howard, Mary is the perfect spokesperson for Lacuna. Her friendly face, cheerful demeanor, and vocal support for the procedure are meant to put Howard's patients at ease when in reality, she is the result of just one of the many ethical dilemmas that come along with it. Like Joel and Clementine, who found their way back to each other even after the procedure was complete, Mary is still subconsciously drawn to Howard, unaware that this is due to their previous romantic history. Mary represents the blissful ignorance the procedure is ideally meant to provide for its recipients, and her quoting Nietzche and Pope while Joel is asleep in the same room, fighting to hold on to his memories of Clementine, is a moment of painful irony. It makes her discovery of the truth about her and Howard's relationship all the more devastating, but the way she takes action in response to this news makes her more than just a side character.

Mary Is the True Heroine of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'

Close

In Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, remembering becomes an act of resistance. It was Clementine's impulsive decision to erase Joel from her memories soon after their breakup, prompting Joel to do the same out of spite. During the procedure, when Joel arrives at some of his happiest memories with Clementine, he screams and begs for the procedure to be called off. Unable to wake himself up, Joel finds a way to hide Clementine in his earlier memories that have nothing to do with her, quite literally running away with her while the memories of their relationship crumble around them. This is just one of the many hang-ups with memory removal as presented in the film — erasing someone from your memory means erasing all your memories with them, good and bad.

Lacuna's memory removal procedure is irreversible, and there are several moments throughout the film that suggest it's not entirely effective or ethical. After getting the procedure, Joel and Clementine are drawn to each other regardless, and Mary's feelings for Howard still manifest. Patrick (Elijah Wood) exploits Clementine's memory loss to pursue a romantic relationship with her by mimicking Joel's behavior, which confuses and disturbs her. The procedure makes a mess of its patients' lives, and Howard, the man behind it all, also takes advantage of it by having an affair with a woman decades younger than him (who is also his employee), and subsequently erasing the evidence of their relationship. Mary is devastated upon discovering the truth, but her story doesn't end there. Still reeling from the news, she ransacks the Lacuna office and sends every patient's file back to them, taking a moral stance against Howard and the memory procedure itself. Mary's actions set the film in motion, and she becomes the unexpected heroine of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, playing an essential role in Joel and Clementine's journey back to each other.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon