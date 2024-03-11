The Big Picture Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's original script had a bleaker ending where Joel and Clementine forget each other for 50 years.

The film's official ending is much more ambiguous, leaving room for audiences to view Joel and Clementine's fate in a more hopeful light, or from a more cynical perspective.

Charlie Kaufman's initial drafts proposed darker conclusions, but director Michel Gondry opted for a slightly more positive resolution.

Michel Gondry’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a romance with a bittersweet ending. Having forgotten all about their past together, Joel (Jim Carrey) and Clementine (Kate Winslet) are reintroduced to their memories of one another by a disgruntled employee of Lacuna Inc., the corporation responsible for wiping their minds clean. Once more aware of everything that went wrong in their relationship, they decide to give it another shot. The movie then cuts to a montage of Joel and Clementine running after one another on a snowy beach over and over again, suggesting that they will go through that very same process numerous times. They are doomed to forget all about each other just to fall in love again with a clean slate. Rinse and repeat.

Or, one could argue that maybe it's more hopeful than that. Maybe the loop of images of Joel and Clementine on the beach is merely a happy memory being replayed. Instead of choosing to forget, they choose to remember, and now they will forever have this charming moment to hold on to. Whether they're newly started relationship works out or not is beyond the point. What matters is that they have broken the cycle.

It's a dubious ending, that's for sure — one you can choose to interpret either way you want. However, it wasn't always going to be like that. Initial drafts of the movie’s script, written by Charlie Kaufman, wrapped things up on a much bleaker note. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Carrey and Gondry reveal that Kaufman had two routes he wanted to take with his story. “We don’t end up together in Charlie’s version. I walk away,” says Carrey, while Gondry states that the screenwriter also offered to make the whole thing take place inside Clementine’s head. That’s all pretty weird and sad, but the most bizarre version is definitely the first one. The very first draft of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, available on Being Charlie Kaufman, had Clementine and Joel forgetting about each other for fifty years on end.

What Is 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' About?

Right off the bat, things in the original draft are already pretty different. The story starts with Clementine as an old woman before cutting to fifty years in the past, in which she has her first appointment with Dr. Mierzwiak (Tom Wilkinson) for the erasure of her memories of Joel. Now, the film as we know it, originally released in 2004, is likewise told in a flashback. However, in it, Clementine and Joel are still young, just a bit older than they were when they first met. Put in a linear order, the story has the two characters meeting, starting a relationship, and then forgetting about each other before deciding to resume things from where they stopped.

Clementine erases Joel first. After a particularly nasty fight in which Joel tells her she can only make people like her by sleeping with them, she leaves and has her mind wiped clean of any mention of her former boyfriend. Heartbroken, Joel goes after the company responsible for the service and asks for the same job to be done on his head. There is just one problem: while he’s undergoing the procedure, completely unconscious, Joel realizes that he doesn’t want his memories of Clementine gone. So, he and the version of Clementine that exists in his brain begin a battle to protect her, hiding her in corners of his mind in which she shouldn’t be.

As this story unfolds inside Joel’s mind, a whole drama involving Lacuna Inc.’s founder and employees happens in his bedroom. For starters, there is Patrick (Elijah Wood), a technician who has fallen in love with Clementine while working on her and who is now using her memories of Joel to win her heart. Then, there are Stan (Mark Ruffalo) and Mary (Kirsten Dunst), who are engaged in a sort of one-sided relationship, as she is clearly smitten by Dr. Mierzwiak. Again, a problem arises: Mary and Dr. Mierzwiak have already been together, but she has had all memories of him erased from her mind. He, however, has not done the same.

It’s Mary’s anger, sadness, and disgust at finding out what has been done to her that serves as a catalyst for the final events of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Horrified, she quits Lacuna Inc. and takes away with her all patient files so that she can remind everyone who has ever been through their office of their past relationships. About the same time at which she is doing this, Joel and Clementine meet once again, but their honeymoon is short-lived, as they are soon greeted by cassette tapes filled with everything they hate about one another. Initially taken aback, they eventually decide to give themselves a second try. Will it work? Well, that’s for the viewer to decide.

What Was the Original Ending of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'?

In Kaufman’s original script, though, the viewer didn’t have much power to decide anything. In the screenplay’s first draft, the story ends with Clementine going to Dr. Mierzwiak for help once again, this time 50 years after her first encounter with Joel. She asks for a memory wipe, and on Dr. Mierzwiak’s computer screen, we see that she has done the same thing 15 times before in the past five decades. The scene cuts to Clementine lying on her bed, unconscious, her memories of Joel being deleted by Lacuna Inc. technicians. Her answering machine picks up a message from Joel asking why she’s ignoring him, but the recording is promptly erased. After all, she can’t have anything in her life that will remind her of a person that she is trying to forget.

This ending gives a definitive answer to the question of what the final scene of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind actually means. If we choose to let this original ending inform our interpretation of the story, it becomes clear that Joel and Clementine are simply fated to repeat their mistakes over and over again, never breaking the cycle nor learning from them. It’s a grim, hopeless conclusion to a film about love lost, one that doesn’t leave any room for more pleasant, cheerful possibilities.

It’s, therefore, an ending that pales a lot in comparison with what we got. While the final ending of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is not without its share of bleakness, it also packs at least a tiny bit of hope. It is not clear whether Joel and Clementine have gone on to have a successful relationship or not, but we can definitely choose to believe that they have. With this dubiousness, the film’s ending makes it clear to viewers that there is no right answer when it comes to love: just because things didn’t work out once, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t work out on a second attempt. And there is just no way of knowing unless we give it a try. It’s a realistic, down-to-earth conclusion that can be equally happy and despair-inducing.

However, you may ask, how are Joel and Clementine even meant to make things work on a second try if they can’t remember what went wrong the first time they got together? Well, that’s where Mary comes in. Kaufman’s original draft has her still working at Lacuna Inc. in the future, thus erasing the possibility of her sending the tapes to Clementine, Joel, and Dr. Mierzwiak’s other patients. In the movie, though, Clementine and Joel have access to their own secondhand accounts of what went on between them, so it’s not like they’re starting over from scratch. Sure, it’s not the same as having a proper memory of the person you once loved and now might just start to love again, but it’s not a clean slate either. They do have a foundation they can build their new relationship upon.

Another thing to take into consideration is the fact that people change as the circumstances of their lives change. When they meet for the second time, Joel and Clementine are no longer the people that they were before, for the world around them has shifted. Though she doesn’t remember her relationship with Joel, Clementine now has the memories of her ill-fated fling with Patrick to work with. Meanwhile, Joel is no longer with Naomi (Ellen Pompeo’s cutting room floor-relegated role) when he meets Clementine, which also means that he is not in the same spot in his life anymore. Thus, there is no telling if they are now right for each other or not. At least to some extent, they have become different people.

Why Was 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's Original Ending Changed?

Close

Now, Kaufman doesn’t seem to be very partial to this interpretation of things, if we’re to take any conclusions from his original version of the story. As a matter of fact, judging from what we know, he doesn’t seem to believe that Clementine and Joel should be together at all. His other possible endings featured either a story in which Joel walks away or in which the whole story takes place in Clementine’s head, with no chance of character growth. So, why was his first take on the film’s ending discarded? Well, Kaufman doesn’t talk much about Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but the Vanity Fair article does attribute the final “happy” ending to Gondry. So, it seems that the director may have wanted to wrap things up on a more positive note.

And, in the end, that is for the best. Kaufman’s original conclusion was too on the nose, leaving no room for audiences to make up their own minds about what is going on. It was a fatalist ending that said too much in a movie that is best left to interpretation. After all, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has something to say about forgetting, and about the importance of keeping our good and bad memories where they are. But what the film says about love in itself is much more complicated. It says that love can blossom more than once in the same place, and that if we don’t allow ourselves to remember and change, we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of our past. However, our romantic relationships aren’t the only things that change us. So who’s to say that Joel and Clementine can’t make it on a second try? Certainly not Mr. Kaufman.

