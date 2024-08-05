The Big Picture CBS begins pre-production on Eternally Yours, a new supernatural comedy by Ghosts creators.

The series will focus on a family of vampires dealing with their daughter dating a human.

CBS trusts Joe Port and Joe Wiseman with a new show, potentially giving Eternally Yours a full-season order.

It looks like CBS is interested in maintaining their relationship with the Ghosts creators... eternally. The network announced today through Deadline that pre-production has started on Eternally Yours (working title), a supernatural comedy created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. The comedy series centers around a family of vampires, but further details from the series are still kept under wraps. The network is also yet to announce if the new show is eyeing a 2025-2026 season release.

Eternally Yours is completely in line with Port and Wiseman's brand — needless to say, Ghosts is a highly popular supernatural comedy that managed to become a standout in the network's schedule. The new series has the potential to do the same, with similar themes that involve beings who interact with society over the course of centuries, generational conflicts, how immortality may affect an individual's approach to the human existence and others.

What Else Do We Know About 'Eternally Yours'?

One theme that Eternally Yours will tackle has been revealed by CBS: the family of vampires from the series has been around for 500 years, and after such a long stint as bloodsuckers, they'll have to deal with the fact that their daughter has started to date a human. Since the project is in very early stages, it's likely that CBS won't announce any cast names until the series gears up to start filming. However, should the vampire comedy follow in the same footsteps as Ghosts, it may get a full-season order sooner rather than later and stick around for several seasons.

The potential of Port and Wiseman as showrunners and producers has been underscored by several decisions made by CBS. The network not only is bringing their flagship series back for a fourth season this Fall, but also is trusting them with a new show that might make them even more of household names. Currently, the duo has an overall deal in place with CBS, which means that they get to pitch and work on projects that tickles their fancy in the Young Sheldon and procedurals network.

Unlike Ghosts, Eternally Yours is not based on a British series. Ghosts has been adapted from the BBC fan-favorite series but has already managed to outlive the original, just like other titles like The Office did. If the show maintains its popularity and keeps pushing the envelope when it comes to the territories it can explore, we're probably looking at a lot more seasons to come before the series' ghosts finally decide to go to the light.

CBS premieres the new season of Ghosts on October 17. Further details from Eternally Yours, including release window, are yet to be announced by the network.