It's been seven months since we've last heard of the new comedy from Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman. After such a long time, it might even seem like Eternally Yours was not going to happen anymore. However, a new report by Deadline confirms that the duo of writers have just recently cracked their knuckles to develop the upcoming supernatural comedy series. A release window is yet to be announced, but CBS is eyeing the pilot season this fall for the series.

At this point, all we know about Eternally Yours is that the series centers around a family of vampires, and the title suggests that the comedy aspect of it might hail from the fact that the family has been together for a long, long time. Also according to Deadline, the duo only now started working on the new show because they were handling their flagship series at the network first: Ghosts is just about to deliver its final batch of episodes for Season 4.

Since Port and Wiseman are expected to return to take the reins of Ghosts immediately after developing Eternally Yours, it's not clear at what capacity they are involved in the new series. It's possible that they captain the writing room that kicks the sitcom into life but then hand over showrunning duties to other writers and serve as producers, as many other high-profile showrunners like Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy), Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) have done before them.

'Ghosts' Has Been Doing Hauntingly Well