Marvel’s Eternals is coming to home release, and Collider can exclusively reveal Walmart’s exclusive artwork for their edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest chapter. Besides featuring exclusive cover art, Walmart’s version of Eternals’ disc release also comes with a limited-edition enamel pin of the Immortal Warriors of Olympia.

Like previous MCU home releases, Eternals will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD with extra content that expands the theatrical experience. Besides an audio commentary of the film with director Chloé Zhao, the Eternals home release also comes with two behind-the-scenes mini-documentaries, a gag real, and four deleted scenes. So there’s plenty for Marvel fans to dive into the production of Zhao’s epic superhero saga.

Eternals is directed and co-written by Zhao, who’s coming to the MCU after winning Best Director and Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars for Nomadland. The script is also written by Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Harry Styles as Starfox, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Besides presenting a new team of powerful superheroes, Eternals explains why the Eternals stood down when Thanos wiped out half the universe and reveals the story behind the creation of the entire MCU.

Early reviews of Eternals have been mixed, pointing out how the epic scope of the movie sometimes gets in the way of a narrative focused on human relations. However, that didn’t stop Eternals from opening to a $71 million U.S. box office, with another $90 million coming from international markets. Eternals was dethroned after Ghostbusters: Afterlife release. Still, the movie already gathered $395 million worldwide, and while this is lackluster for an MCU movie, it also means Eternals has the chance of turning some profit at the end of its run.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms on January 12. The film comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 15. Check out Walmart’s exclusive box art and included pin, as well as all the bonuses for the home release of Eternals below:

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson Immortalized – Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU. Walks of Life – Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes. Gag Reel – Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew. Deleted Scenes Gravity – Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough. Nostalgia – Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon. Movies – Gilgamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team. Small Talk – Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.



