The release of Captain America: Brave New World has brought forward relevant information from the events of Eternals, but not in the way audiences might think. Seth Rollins has revealed that his wife, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, was almost featured in the post-credits sequence from the blockbuster directed by Chloé Zhao. During a recent appearance at Not Just Football, the former WWE Universal Champion talked about what was supposed to be Becky Lynch's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The conversation was centered around Rollins' own eliminated character from an MCU story, Captain America: Brave New World:

My wife [Becky Lynch] had a role in ‘Eternals’, she did a post-credit scene for the original ‘Eternals’ film. The ‘Eternals’ franchise was intended to be multiple films, and she was supposed to be involved in that, and they cut her too. They cut the whole family, man

Eternals followed a group of powerful beings who were sent to Earth in order to protect a valuable asset for the Celestials. Characters such as Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden) and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) made their big screen debut in what was supposed to be Marvel Studio's next big franchise. Unfortunately, the movie only earned $402 million at the global box office due to the pandemic and how it affected theatrical distribution and ticket sales. The characters from Eternals have appeared in What If...?. But even if these heroes were seen in an animated Disney+ series, plans for a theatrical sequel to their journey are no longer a priority for Marvel Studios.

The actual post-credits scene from Eternals featured the introduction of Harry Styles as Eros. The character was certain that he would be able to find Thena's (Angelina Jolie) friends. But as confident as Eros felt about his quest, the narrative was never picked up again in a subsequent MCU project. Seth Rollins didn't reveal anything about the role Becky Lynch played in her version of the Eternals post-credits sequence. But even if the WWE Superstar had appeared in the 2021 film, it's likely that her character would've ended up in the same limbo Eros finds himself in.

Becky Lynch in the Entertainment Industry