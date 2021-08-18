Gemma Chan has been described as “the emotion center” of the upcoming superhero movie Eternals, per a new EW feature. But even though the top brass at Marvel Studios was sure they wanted her to play Sersi in the film, there was one nagging issue. Chan had already appeared in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, having played the blue-skinned Kree Minn-Erva in 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Chan was one of the last roles to be cast in the ambitious project, which is expected to push the MCU into uncharted territory, thematically and stylistically. According to the actress, her character Sersi “isn’t the most obviously impressive” member of the godlike Eternals — she isn’t the best fighter, nor is she the most powerful — but her real power is “empathy.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige drew a parallel between casting Chan and the internal debates they had when they wanted Chris Evans for Captain America back in the day. Feige recalled how there was concern about Evans having already appeared as the Human Torch in two Fantastic Four movies. “It would have been shooting ourselves in the foot," Feige said about the possibility of not being able to get Chan for the part. In Feige's words:

“I can go back to Chris Evans being on the list for Captain America, and some people said, 'Oh, well, he played the Human Torch [in 2005's Fantastic Four]. Maybe we shouldn't consider him.' And we said, 'No, that's okay,' and the rest is history."

Chan recalled bumping into Feige “on the awards circuit,” when she was promoting the hit 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians. She said, ”He very kindly came up to me and said, 'I loved your work, and we would really love to work with you again.' I just thought, 'Oh, well, that might mean sometime in the future, who knows when? Maybe he's just being nice.' I was really not expecting to be back so soon!”

Unlike some other Eternals, Sersi has a “soft spot” for humans, whose evolution the omniscient beings have been tracking through millennia. In the present-day timeline, she works as a museum curator in London and is dating a man named Dane Whitman, played by Kit Harington.

Besides Chan, Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao, also stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The film is slated for a November 5 release in theaters. In the meantime, check out the trailer and synopsis below:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.

