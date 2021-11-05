[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Eternals]

Like almost every single Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Eternals has credits scenes. And like many of those stingers, if you’re not steeped in Marvel Comics lore, what was happening in those scenes may have gone over your head (these credits scenes tend to reward the comics faithful while intriguing the layperson). If you were a bit confused by what those post-credits scenes meant, we can help you out.

Meet Pip and Eros

At the end of Eternals, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are on a mission to tell other Eternals across the universe that they’ve been nothing but pawns in a game to perpetuate Celestials by dooming the planets full of people the Eternals swore to protect. However, as the trio wonders why they haven’t heard from the Eternals back on Earth (they don’t know know the Earthbound Eternals have been called by Arishem to answer for their decision to stop the rise of Earth’s Celestial), they get a couple of unexpected boarders.

The first is Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt). In the comics, Pip teamed up with Adam Warlock (a character who will be introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and played by Will Poulter) to fight the Magus. He was also a character who was harmed by Thanos and then later helped Thanos only to be discarded by the Mad Titan, so he later teamed up with Warlock and Gamora. Pip’s superpowers include teleportation and global locationing (hence how he and Eros ended up on the Domo) as well as superhuman strength. In Eternals, he acts as a herald of sorts for Eros (Harry Styles), who declares himself as the brother of Thanos.

Also known as “Starfox” (although that would probably be a bit confusing since there’s a video game character with that name who is literally a fox), in the comics Eros is the youngest son of Eternals A’Lars and Sui-San. In contrast to Thanos, Eros was a fun-loving womanizer as opposed to Thanos who, it may surprise you, was not. In the comics, Thanos launched an attack on Titan that left their mother dead, which pushed Eros to join up with a handful of Titan’s survivors against Thanos and eventually he teamed up with Captain Mar-Vell and the Avengers. His comics history has been fairly convoluted since then and being the son of Eternals, he also has lots and lots of powers, although as usual in the MCU, most of this stuff from the comics doesn’t really carry over since it would make the character too powerful and overload him or her with exposition.

But as you can see from the casting of Styles, they’re definitely keeping the character’s attitude of him being fairly care-free and probably a bit of a womanizer (in the comics, the character was originally called Eron, but they changed it to Eros when he showed his interest in the opposite sex). You don’t cast a heartthrob if you’re not planning to retain the aspect of his character where everyone wants him.

In the credits scene Eros offers his assistance to the Eternals, but what is his larger goal? And what does it mean that we’re now getting more branches off the Thanos family tree? It seems safe to assume that if there’s an Eternals sequel, Pip and Eros will be a part of it.

The Black Knight Rises

In the closing scenes of Eternals, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) tells Sersi (Gemma Chan) that he doesn’t want there to be any more secrets between them. She says he knows everything about her, but he says that he has his own secrets. But before he can tell her, she gets beamed off the planet by Arishem along with Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to answer for their decision to kill a Celestial and save Earth.

At the end of the credits, we see Dane looking over a sword whose case has a Latin inscription. As he reached for it, the sword seems to react to him. Before he can take it, a deep voice off screen asks if he really wants to go forward with what he’s thinking.

So what does this all mean? In the comics Dane Whitman is Black Knight. He’s actually the third Black Knight after the original Black Knight, who lived during the time of King Arthur, and then the title was revived by Dane’s uncle Nathan Garrett, who became the supervillain Black Knight. When he’s defeated by Iron Man, Nathan relinquishes the title and the weapons over to Dane. Then, like most Marvel characters, Dane has a long and tortured history that we won’t recap here other than to say he’s a good guy who was a member of the Avengers, Defenders, the Heroes for Hire, New Excalibur, MI-13 and others.

What does this all mean for the MCU? Probably not a lot beyond the fact that in this telling, the sword has special powers and that Dane, while a love interest for Sersi in Eternals, will likely be joining the fight in future Marvel movies. And who was the voice asking "Sure you're ready for that, Mr. Whitman?" Director Chloé Zhao answered that question to Fandom by revealing that it belongs to Mahershala Ali, who will play Blade in an upcoming reboot of the vampire hunting superhero. We don't know when the Blade movie will arrive, but it looks like this is his little introduction into the MCU.

