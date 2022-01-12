In a new Eternals deleted scene, fans get a look at the relationship between Sprite (Lia McHugh) and Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington), Sersi's (Gemma Chan) seemingly normal boyfriend. Sprite's power is to create illusions, which she often uses to hide the fact that she's forever trapped in the body of a child, despite being centuries old like her Eternal peers. Sprite's childlike appearance allows her to get away with things that a grown woman would be called crazy for — in this scene, she spills the truth about who and what the Eternals are, and their role in history as we know it.

"Why can't they ever get Thena's likeness right?" Sprite asks, rhetorically, in the deleted scene. When Whitman tries to correct her and tell her it's Athena, not Thena, she looks at him as if he's the stupidest man alive, in a way that's particularly devastating coming from a child. Sprite goes on to explain the entire structure of how humanity functions, why people are at the top of the food chain, and the concepts humans believe in like, gods, nations, and money were all illusions that she created. Once she's shared more than anyone else could get away with, Sprite pivots and corners Whitman about his intentions with Sersi.

There are several layers to this deleted scene, and while it wasn't necessary for the film, it does add some depth to what we know about Whitman, whom we don't get to see a ton of during the main narrative arc of Eternals. At the end of the film, it's revealed that he knows more than he lets on about the world of superheroes and their history on Earth. However, we don't get a lot of time to understand what he actually knows.

On the surface, this scene appears to be a stubborn child arguing with her aunt's new boyfriend about who knows her better. Sprite absolutely knows Sersi better because they've been together for thousands of years, but she is also filled with so much resentment for her appearance that it makes her spiteful.

Beneath the surface, we know that everything Sprite says is true. But how much does Whitman believe? Watching the movie the first time through, you'd assume he's just a human man trying to win over his girlfriend's niece. But upon rewatch he might be taking Sprite more seriously than he would be comfortable admitting. The likability of both of these characters is a little bit questionable, but this deleted scene definitely adds some humor that each of them could've used more of in the film. Sprite's resentfulness for her personal circumstances is a little more relatable when you see she's had to deal with Sersi's relationship drama for centuries without ever being able to find a love of her own.

Eternals also stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Ma Dong-seok. Marvel's Eternals is out on all major digital platforms today and will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 15. You can check out the deleted scene below:

