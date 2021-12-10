The film will be available to stream on the service on January 12.

The Eternals will soon have a new home on Disney+. The streaming service announced that the latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be available for users to stream on January 12, 2022.

Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming as IMAX Enhanced versions, which gives viewers an expanded aspect ratio an immersive viewing experience. Other films in the franchise to get this treatment include 2008's Iron Man (directed by Jon Favreau), 2016's Captain America: Civil War (directed by Anthony and Joe Russo), 2017's Thor Ragnarok (directed by Taika Waititi), 2018's Black Panther (directed by Ryan Coogler), and 2019's Avengers: Endgame (also directed by the Russo brothers). This year's previous MCU films Black Widow (directed by Cate Shortland) and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) have also been made available in the IMAX Enhanced format.

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once more. The film's cast includes Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Salma Hayek (Ajak), and Angelina Jolie (Thena).

Chloe Zhao directed and co-wrote the film. She previously directed 2020's Nomadland which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and won Zhao the Oscar for Best Director. Eternals' screenplay was also written by Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo. Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige and Nate Moore were producers for the film. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Kevin de la Noy were executive producers.

Eternals will be available to stream on Disney+ on January 12, 2022. In the meantime, fans can currently stream this year's previous MCU films Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+.

