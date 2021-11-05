[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through Eternals]

Eternals reinterprets the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by putting a group of superpowered people on Earth since the beginning of civilization. The Eternals were witnesses and co-actors of some of the most significant moments in human history, which means Marvel’s latest epic is filled with easter eggs and clever references. While some of these easter-eggs are pretty obvious and will undoubtedly be recognized by any Marvel fan, there are also nods to obscure comic book characters and events that might slip away in your first time watching Eternals. That’s why we’ve created a handy guide that’ll help you discover all the secrets hidden in Eternals.

A World Filled With Heroes

The MCU’s Earth is used to superheroes by the time Eternals take place. There are several nods to Thanos, The Snap, and the Avengers bringing back half the human race in Avengers: Endgame. Besides that, people are so comfortable with the existence of superheroes that Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) asks Sersi (Gemma Chan) if she’s a wizard, just like Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). You know, the regular couple’s discussions that happen all the time. Vibranium, the metal used in Wakanda as a source of wondrous technology, is also name-dropped when the Eternals visit Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), which means the whole world knows about the secret nation now.

DC Comics and ‘Star Wars’ Exists in the MCU

Superheroes are also present in the MCU’s pop culture, as Eternals confirms the DC universe exists, with Phastos’ son mistaking Ikaris (Richard Madden) for Superman. There’s also a nod to Alfred and Batman, which confirms people have access to DC’s comic books, films, and TV shows in the MCU. There’s also a Star Wars coloring book in Phastos’ living room, meaning Disney’s galactic franchise is also popular in the Marvel Universe.

The Celestials

Just as in the comic books, Eternals present the Celestials as a race of cosmic beings responsible for the creations of stars, galaxies, and even sentient life. These gods are the primary creative force of the Marvel universe. Although the movie takes many liberties regarding the Celestials and their plans for the universe, both Arishem and Tiamut have a close relation to their comic book counterpart. In the comics, Arishem is not the first Celestial, but he is the Judge who decides if a planet should be saved or destroyed, weighing in the good and bad deeds of every civilization. Arishem’s part as the Judge is teased at the movie’s end when the angry god promises to come back to Earth and judge if humanity was worth the Eternal’s treason. As for Tiamut, he’s known as the Dreaming Celestial since his body is laid to rest underground on Earth. In the comics, Tiamut is held inside a prison after he tries to take control of the universe from Arishem. While his origin is different in the film, Tiamut is still dormant in the core of Earth, a nod to his comic book roots.

The Planet Olympia

At the beginning of Eternals, our crew of heroes believes they came from a distant planet called Olympia. As it turns out, the MCU Eternals are synthetic beings created by Arishem in a place called World-Forge. But Olympia exists in the comic books as a mystical city where Earth’s Eternals live. In the comic books, Olympia is sometimes located in Greece, other times in Antarctica. Still, the city is always the origin of some of humanity’s greatest myths, such as Mount Olympus. Earth’s Eternals take refuge in Olympia after leaving their home city, Titanos, destroyed by a war between two Eternals factions. Saturn’s moon Titan, the home of Thanos, is named after the lost planet Titanos.

Domo and the Prime Eternal

While the Domo is a spacecraft in the MCU, the name refers to an Eternal in the comic books. Domo is the administrator of affairs on Olympia, answering directly to the city’s elder, Zuras. While Zuras is not present in Eternals, the movie still uses the title of Prime Eternal to define the leader of the group. First Ajak and then Sersi act as the Prime Eternal of the MCU, although Domo seems to have been completely scrapped in favor of the Eternals’ ship.

The Eternals and Earth’s Myths

Since the Eternals have been on Earth for thousands of years, many myths have been created around them. For example, that’s how Thena (Angelina Jolie) became the Goddess of War Athena in Greek Mythology, and Gilgamesh (Don Lee) inspired the ancient Mesopotamia epic poem about the mighty hero of the same name. Eternals also explains how the Greek myth about a boy named Icarus who flew too close to the sun was created as a joke about Ikaris. Likewise, Sersi’s ability to transmute matter might have inspired the tales of King Midas.

Eternals and Asgardians, Assemble

The MCU’s Eternals are close friends of the Asgardians, with Gilgamesh and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) remembering the time they played with Thor when the God of Thunder was still a child. The Eternals were also present in the Battle of Tonsberg, where Odin led the Asgardian Army against Laufey and the Frost Giants to protect humanity. The Battle of Tonsberg is shown in the first Thor.

The Vampires Are Coming

Isaac and Sylvia

Phastos tries to hide the identity of Ikaris and Sersi from his husband and son by presenting them as Isaac and Sylvia. The Eternals use these names in comic books to help them blend in with humanity. The human alias of Ikaris in comic books is Isaac "Ike" Harris, while Sersi goes by Sylvia Sersy.

The Emerald Tablet and Excalibur

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), the speedster Eternal, has a taste for stealing and hoarding historical artifacts. Among the objects she collected during the centuries are the Emerald Tablet and Excalibur. Excalibur is the magic sword supposedly used by King Arthur. As for the Tablet, it’s the registry of sacred texts left behind by Hermes Trismegistus, a syncretic combination of the Greek god Hermes and the Egyptian god Thoth. The Tablet supposedly contains the secrets of alchemy and the recipe for the philosopher’s stone, an artifact capable of giving its user eternal life.

The Ebony Blade and The Black Knight

Knowing that the world is about to end, Sersi asks Dane Whitman to make peace with his uncle. While the encounter is not shown in Eternals, it seems like Dane indeed found his uncle, Nathan Garrett. Dane and Nathan are descendants of the original Black Knight, a hero who carried the Ebony Blade. This powerful artifact can cut any material, deflect magic, and give its bearer eternal life. However, the sword is also cursed and leads its bearer to outbursts of violence and bloodlust. In the comic books, Nathan uses the power of the sword to become a villain. Dane, however, decides to become a hero to restore the family’s honor once he inherits the Ebony Blade from his uncle.

Thanos' Brother, Starfox, and Pip the Troll

The final post-credits scene of Eternals introduces Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt), and Starfox (Harry Styles), Thanos’ brother. Pip seems to be able to teleport at will, a nod to his comic book history, in which the Troll spend so long exposed to the Space Gem that he acquired the ability to cross space. As for Starfox, Thanos’ brother is an Eternal from Titan who can control other people’s emotions, a power that also gives him the name of Eros. In the comic books, Eros is an Eternal, while Thanos is half-Eternal, half-Deviant. However, since the movies changed the origin of the Deviants and Thano’s background a lot, we cannot know for sure how the Eternals are somehow connected to the Mad Titan. Only the future can tell.

