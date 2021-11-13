[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers of the ending of Eternals]

At the end of Eternals, Lia McHugh’s Sprite gets her wishes granted, and just like Pinocchio becomes a real girl. However, Chloé Zhao’s superhero epic never clarifies if Sprite kept her illusion powers after giving up her immortality to live a human life. Well, co-writer Kaz Firpo spoke to The Direct and gave a final answer to this question, putting an end to the mystery.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals are synthetic beings created by the Celestials, god-like creatures who build galaxies with their own hands. Each Eternal has a spark of creation’s light inside their body, which allows them to manifest incredible powers. In Sprite’s case, she can manipulate images around her, creating mirages or hiding objects in plain sight.

However, Sprite is also a seven thousand years old person in the body of a child, which stops her from blending in like the other Eternals. That’s why, when all is settled at the end of Eternals, Sersi (Gemma Chan) uses the energy of a dead Celestial to turn Sprite into a human, who’ll grow old and eventually die. Unfortunately, according to Firpo, this transformation also severed Sprite’s connection with the Celestials’ light, which means she will no longer have superpowers.

In the way Firpo puts it:

“As far as we’ve always considered it, what makes an Eternal an Eternal is that ability to draw on Celestial energy, and essentially what Sersi has done is remove that ability. She’s taken that generator out of her. So now she is just, as far as we know, a mortal who will age and grow, and live as one of us truly, and doesn’t have that magical ability. Doesn’t have those illusions that can make her live a different life. So as far as we’re concerned, she’s flesh and blood.”

And there we go. Sprite is fully human and can no longer create illusions. But maybe she could get some lessons from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in future films?

Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Besides presenting a new team of powerful superheroes, Eternals explains why the Eternals stood down when Thanos wiped out half the universe and reveals the story behind the creation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Early reviews of Eternals have been mixed, pointing out how the epic scope of the movie sometimes gets in the way of a narrative focused on human relations. However, that didn’t stop Eternals from opening to a $71 million U.S. box office, with another $90 million coming from international markets. It’s still too soon to say if Eternals will lose momentum in its second weekend, but should the movie keep bringing fans to theaters, it might still become a hit even for Marvel’s high standards.

Eternals is now available exclusively in theaters.

