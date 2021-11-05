Fans can now meet some of their favorite Eternals, as well as see costumes from the film.

To celebrate Eternals finally becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney is bringing the extra-terrestrial superheroes to their American parks to help fans celebrate the film’s release. The company has announced a handful of all-new experiences for fans visiting Disneyland and Walt Disney World, giving guests the chance to get up close and personal with the most powerful heroes in the MCU.

For a limited time, fans visiting both the California and Florida parks will be able to get a sneak peek at the film outside of theaters, an in-park glimpse of scenes that also includes a look at original, production-used costumes from the film, displayed inside Walt Disney World’s Walt Disney Presents at Hollywood Studios, and Disney California Adventure’s Sunset Showcase Theater. Guests will also be able to use the Eternals: AR Story Experience, now available on iOS devices, and purchase brand new merchandise, including apparel modeled after the Eternals’ suits.

Image via Marvel Studios

Disneyland guests will also get an exclusive experience of their own, with three of the Eternals themselves premiering as part of Avengers Campus, California Adventure’s newest Marvel-themed land. Guests will have an opportunity to experience a heroic encounter with Sersi, Kingo, or Phastos upon arrival at the land, played by Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Tyree Henry on film. The new face characters arrive on the heels of a number of new Marvel heroes making their debut at Avengers Campus, including Shang-Chi, Sam Wilson as Captain America, and Agatha Harkness, the WandaVision villain who was spotted at Disney’s Halloween Boo Bash.

And even if they aren’t visiting a Disney park any time soon, fans can still access the Eternals: AR Story Experience and new merchandise from home, through the iOS App Store and via shopDisney.com — and, of course, can head to the theaters to see Eternals for themselves.

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao and also starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, and Lauren Ridloff, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out some of the brand new Disney Parks experiences below:

