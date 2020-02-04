Gemma Chan Marks ‘Eternals’ Filming Wrap with Casual Mirror Selfie

Filming on upcoming MCU Phase 4 film Marvel’s Eternals has officially wrapped, as confirmed by one of the movie’s stars, Gemma Chan. Chan is one of the many talented actors featured in Eternals, starring alongside Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Dong-seok Ma, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh.

So far, Chan is the only Eternals cast member shouting from the proverbial mountaintops of social media that filming has wrapped. The actor posted a black-and-white mirror selfie shot (presumably) in a very swanky bathroom of her sporting an Eternals baseball hat. To caption the picture, Chan wrote, “It’s a wrap.” Short, sweet, and to the point, just the way I like it.

Eternals was directed by Chloe Zhao, one of three female directors recruited to bring to life a feature film at Marvel Studios or its parent company, Disney, set for release in 2020. The story is going way off the beaten path, focusing on a group of ancient beings who pre-date all of the modern MCU heroes we know and love. Eternals will follow this group of ancient ones as they move through history and shape world events in a story spanning 7,000 years. We can also expect the movie to introduce the Deviants, the other race created by the Celestials at the same time they created the Eternals. Chan will play Sersi, one of the leaders of the Eternals group alongside Ikaris (Madden). Even with some plot details dropped, we’re still unsure how exactly Eternals will tie into the MCU at large or how it will set up the major storyline of Phase 4. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a better look at Eternals some time later this year and, with filming wrapped, quite possibly as early as San Diego Comic-Con 2020 over the summer.

Marvel’s Eternals arrives in theaters on November 6, 2020. For more, check out our round-up of Collider’s most anticipated action movie of 2020.