We Saw the First ‘Eternals’ Footage and Glimpsed the Future of the MCU

With Avengers: Endgame behind us, the future of the MCU is more a mystery than ever. Most of our original heroes are out of the game, and while there’s a thriving younger generation in Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel to keep the fires lit, the MCU is on track to continue building their cosmic universe with the arrival of Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals.

Marvel Studios boss and MCU mastermind Kevin Feige took the stage at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil and gave the ecstatic audience a first look at the upcoming superhero epic, which stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Barry Keoghan as Druig — god-like cosmic beings, all of them.

Feige described the presentation as “raw footage” pulled straight from the camera and said it was exclusive for audiences at the con. So what did we see? Well, it sure went by fast but it was pretty spectacular-looking so I’ll do my darndest to sum it up.

The footage began with a shot of Keoghan’s Druig walking out of a door straight into the assembled Eternals, all costumed up in their mythological-looking armor. From there, we got a tapestry of snippets that showed the various Eternals in different locations, showcasing the film’s diversity and international casting.

We got some gorgeous close-up shots of Jolie back in blonde, decked out in her white costume. In one shot, she grins — though we have no context why. We also caught a peak at Ajak in action and a sighting of some kind of monstrous army (the Deviants, or just another classic MCU monster army? TBD.)

We also saw what seems to be a romance between Chan’s Sersi and Madden’s Ikarus, holding hands in some sort of fountain-like structure and standing together in a field. We saw Hayek’s Ajak riding a horse in the countryside, heading towards an isolated farmhouse on the horizon. We saw Nanjiani’s Kingo, decked out in colorful garb and makeup, danging, surrounded by ensemble dancers in a seemingly Bollywood-inspired scene. We see Druig standing beside a giant temple in glowing orange light (there’s a lot of temple stuff in the footage, giving the whole thing an appropriately mythological feel.

Not much in the way of dialogue in this footage, but we did hear Hayek’s Ajak say, “These people have changed all of us. We must protect them,” before seeing the costumed heroes slowly take flight into the air. In the end, hieroglyph-marked glowing gold lines merge to form the Eternals logo.

Overall, Zhao’s camerawork looks absolutely stunning, rich with color and depth, and the costumes are a visual feast in their own right. As someone who’s very new to the mythology of The Eternals, this footage instantly caught my eye and got me immediately excited for the project, which looks visually more distinct than most MCU entries.

After the footage, Feige teased that Eternals is going to be “unlike anything you’ve ever seen before” and “What’s going to happen to redefine and change the MCU in Phase Four.”

Marvel’s Eternals arrives in US theaters on November 6, 2020