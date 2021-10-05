Marvel has dropped a new promo for Eternals ahead of the film's release, this time focusing on the titular superhero team and how they act as a unit, as well as their centuries-long history together. If this new 30-second spot is any indication, there's a new superhero family in town unlike any we've seen in the MCU so far.

Eternals boasts an impressive ensemble cast, and it stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh - and that's just the Eternals team. Meanwhile, Kit Harington portrays Dane Whitman, who eventually becomes the hero Black Knight.

Chloé Zhao (The Rider, Nomadland) makes her MCU debut directing the film, and also has a screenplay credit alongside Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo.

Funnily enough, the promo starts out as a mockumentary, with Nanjiani's Kingo introducing a film crew to "the greatest warriors the world has ever known," who he describes as being "legendary, fashionable, powerful." There are a lot of quick shots of the titular Eternals kicking all kinds of ass and showcasing their various powers while fighting the Deviants.

The promo also makes it a point to show that these are not just colleagues who get together when the world is at stake, like the Avengers. Instead, they are friends and family, as we see Jolie's Thena at Henry's Phastos's home and talking to his son, who seems very impressed by Thenas' powers.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5. Check out the new promo below:

