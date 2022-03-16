Collectors, make room on your shelves. Hot Toys has just opened up their latest addition to the movie masterpiece series for pre-orders. Fans will soon be able to display a ⅙ scale figure of Gilgamesh, the fan-favorite hero from Marvel's Eternals played by Don Lee.

Gilgamesh first appeared in the Marvel Comics in Eternals #13 in 1977 and was created by Jack Kirby. Lee made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals and immediately won fans over. In the MCU, Gilgamesh has the power of super strength and durability. He is able to form shields made of cosmic energy on his arms, allowing him to both defend and pack an even bigger punch. He was quickly seen to be both invaluable on the battlefield and off, with his kind demeanor and skilled cooking.

The new figure is designed to resemble Lee's appearance in the movie, with Gilgamesh wearing his Eternals super suit. The "1/6 scale figure features an ultra-realistic, hand-painted head sculpt, a muscular body, a finely tailored battle suit of bronze and green armor with metallic accents, a pair of gauntlets, and interchangeable fists showcasing his energy-blasting abilities!"

Image via Hot Toys

The Hot Toys Movie Masterpiece series is a collection of high-quality and movie-accurate figures made by the company to celebrate fan-favorite characters in some of the biggest movies. By being added to the collection, Gilgamesh is joining the ranks of such characters as Captain America, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and more. Lee's Gilgamesh is actually the second Eternals character to get the Hot Toys Movie Masterpiece treatment. A ⅙ scale figure of Angelina Jolie's Thena is also currently available for pre-order. In the film, they were an inseparable pair, making the two figures go together perfectly.

A complete list of what comes with the new figure can be found below:

The 1/6 Scale Gilgamesh Figure features:

Newly developed, individually hand-painted head sculpt with the likeness of Don Lee as Gilgamesh in Marvel Studios' Eternals

Movie-accurate facial expression and detailed skin texture

Sculpted hair

Highly posable 1/6 scale body with over 30 points of articulation

Six interchangeable hands for a variety of posing and display options

One bronze and metallic green colored one-piece outfit

One set of patterned armor (chest, back, shoulder, and forearm guards)

One pair of boots

One pair of gauntlets with an energy-blasting effect

One pair of interchangeable translucent energy-blasting effect fists

A themed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate

You can pre-order your own Gilgamesh 1/6 Scale Figure right now by going over to Sideshow. Check out the images of the figure below.

Image via Hot Toys

Image via Hot Toys

Image via Hot Toys

