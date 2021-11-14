Marvel films undoubtedly go through several changes, from production delays to script rewrites, and Eternals was no exception. In an early version of the script, screenwriters Ryan and Kaz Firpo revealed that Gilgamesh (Don Lee) was going to be Kingo's (Kumail Nanjiani) valet, and not Karun (Harish Patel). The latter has gone on to become a popular character with fans (even getting his own character poster), and this change would have altered the dynamic that Gilgamesh has in the film with Thena (Angeline Jolie).

Here's what the Firpos had to say on the topic in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

Kaz Firpo: "We have to give huge credit to Patrick Burleigh [the screenwriter who came in after the Firpos] for that. We had a version of them, and Patrick went gangbusters with that. He’s [Karun] another human surrogate you need on the journey. That [character] was someone we played with as the director of all his films. Once upon a time Gilgamesh hung out with Kingo. They were working together. So there was a similar dynamic. Ryan Firpo: "When we had 12 characters, Gilgamesh was not paired with Thena. He was Kingo’s valet, so he essentially was that character, but as Gilgamesh."

As those who have seen Eternals know, the dynamic between Kingo and Karun is strong, though Kingo also shares some comedic moments with Gilgamesh as the Eternals begin to reunite. It's clear that Gilgamesh (or Gil, as they call him) had a close camaraderie with all of the Eternals, and one has to wonder if this would have carried over had he been Kingo's valet. He ultimately remains integral to the plot of Thena and her mental health, as he protects her from wreaking damage to herself and others.

The note about Karun being an important human character for audiences to resonate with is also particularly interesting. This harkens back to other characters who have served similar roles, such as Awkwafina as Katy in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, or Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

The quotes reveal several other interesting developments, particularly that the Firpos were working on the script before Burleigh came in. The Firpos are young talents on the rise in Hollywood, with Kaz named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in 2016. The duo also received story credit for Eternals. While the quote does put forth some clarity on the Firpos' and Burleigh's contributions, it would be interesting to know what director Chloé Zhao brought to the script, as she also has a writing credit.

Eternals is currently in theaters.

