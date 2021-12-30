When Marvel’s Eternals hit theaters in November, one moment that sparked many discussions was the post-credits reveal that Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros. Now, thanks to an interview with Empire, Eternals director Chloé Zhao has revealed how that moment came to be.

In the post-credits scene, Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) are seen flying through space aboard the Eternals' ship. But they are quickly joined by a Pip, voiced by Patton Oswalt, who then announces the arrival of Eros giving him such titles as the “Royal Prince of Titan” and “Thanos’ brother."

To Zhao, Styles was the only actor considered for the character:

“So I kept mentioning it to Kevin [Feige] at every chance I had in the hallway… But I never said once to Kevin, "Here's the character. Let's find an actor." For me, it was a package deal. It's got to be Harry. That's how I pitched it to Kevin.”

Eros, also known as Starfox in the Marvel comics, was created by Jim Starlin and was first seen in Iron Man #55, back in 1972, the issue was also the first appearance of Thanos, played by Josh Brolin in the MCU, and Drax, played by Dave Bautista. Eros is a hero in the comics, frequently portrayed as being at odds and fighting his brother Thanos, he was even a member of The Avengers for a while in the comics.

In the comics, Eros and Thanos are actually brothers, the children of two Eternals. However, the MCU and Zhao seem to have altered Eros' origin from the comics, seeing as Thanos is a big purple alien and Eros looks just like Styles. Zhao clarifies how she interprets the title of "Brother of Thanos" given to Eros in the film:

"He's an Eternal, and he was stationed on Titan – 10 of them were, just like the 10 Eternals on Earth, assuming Titan is also a host planet at some point. Now, if you think about that, what influence could Eros have had on the inhabitants of Titan, the way Ajak has influenced people on Earth? And how that has affected Thanos? If you go to the comics, there's some quite beautiful, heartbreaking influence Eros has had on Thanos. And how much does Thanos know? I love him as a character. It makes my imagination go crazy thinking, 'Why does Thanos think this way? Why is he worried about overpopulation and destroying his planet?' Think about the emergence – does Eros know about it? Maybe if he's an advisor, the way Ajak advised kings and queens on Earth? It gets my imagination going.”

In the comics, Eros' main power is to psychically stimulate the pleasure in someone's brain, making those around him susceptible to persuasion and helping to alleviate conflicts. He is frequently portrayed in contrast to his conquering brother and is seen more as a hedonistic pleasure seeker. As for how the MCU will approach the character, Zhao said this:

"For me, the backstory of Eros is that he deserted, he said, "I'm not doing this anymore." So he somehow got that sphere, which you saw in his hand, and he ran off and made Pip the troll. They're like Han Solo and Chewie. Arishem's been looking for him, and he's just been a space outlaw. That's the character I had in my mind."

Eternals comes to Disney+ on January 12.

