The wait is finally over -- Eternals has finally hit theaters, introducing a whole new line-up of heroes to Marvel’s Cinematic Roster. Even though Marvel is pretty much known for their post-credit scenes, maybe it just slipped your mind or you couldn’t ignore the calls of the bathroom any longer. We don’t blame you after a two-and-a-half-hour movie. Don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Short answer: there are two!

For those hoping to get a glimpse into the revived villains of No Way Home or the return of The Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness, they’re going to have to wait a little bit longer. The mid-credits and post-credits scenes opt to expand the lore of one of its heroes and introduce a big name rather than tease any of Marvel’s upcoming projects. If these scenes are any indication of what’s to come, then Marvel has big plans for the Eternals.

A Popstar Joins the MCU

The mid-credits scene picks up with Druig (Barry Keoughan), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) on their ship Domo in space, worrying about the Eternals vanishing in the wake of Arashim’s anger. After the two women get a feeling, we’re introduced to Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt, no surprise there) who then introduces Eros aka Starfox aka Thanos’s brother aka Harry Styles. Yep, Harry Styles.

He’s there to help find the missing Eternals. His knowledge of the situation is noteworthy itself, but not nearly as interesting as the fact that he has the Eternal orb that Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) similarly have, confirming his status as an Eternal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the Marvel comics, Thanos is half Eternal/half Deviant, which could make for an interesting backstory for Styles’ character. The singer-turned-superhero doesn’t have much time on screen, but he makes the most of it in his charismatic entrance that immediately indicates he could be a perfect fit for the MCU.

This scene teases a lot of interesting ideas for the Eternals sequel announced at the end of the film. With Eros having a similar orb, could Marvel be introducing more Celestials into the playing field? This scene also raises the question of why only the Eternals on Earth were taken and not all of the Eternals assigned to the planet. That being said, Makkari, Thena, and Druig are all great and unique characters together and in their own rite, so the possibility of them leading at least the first act of a sequel film is extremely exciting, especially with how much chemistry some of these characters had just in the background of some scenes.

Runs in the Family

One surprising choice that Eternals makes is to introduce Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) not as the superhero Black Knight, but as the romantic interest for Sersi… the one she hasn’t been in love with for centuries. That all changes in the last scene in the movie.

After all of the credits roll, Dane Whitman approaches a chest. He’s pretty upset that his girlfriend got taken by a Celestial (relatable), so he vows to try (to get her back, assumingly). In the box is the Ebony Blade, which is passed down through the generations down his ancestral line in the comics.

Before he touches it, someone offscreen asks if he’s ready. The blade in the Marvel comics has a lot of cool powers, but also a cruel curse attached to it, so it’s a valid question here, even if we don’t know the asker yet. This scene basically just sets up Whitman’s progression from pining love interest to brooding superhero (most likely).

So, if you really need to go to the bathroom, stay for the Styles and skip this one.

