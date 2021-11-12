"In the beginning..."

This is the opening text of Marvel Studios' Eternals, the latest film in Phase Four of the MCU, a great place to start when discussing the power levels of The Celestials. The Prime Celestial, Arishem (David Kaye), is said to have created the first sun, bringing light to the universe. This was before the six Singularities (the infinity stones) and the dawn of creation. The fact that one Celestial, albeit the prime one, was responsible for the dawn of creation and the birth of a universe speaks to the immense power of these beings. Since Phase Three of the MCU, there hasn't been a power put on display quite like this, not since Thanos (Josh Brolin) with the Infinity Gauntlet or Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

We were given a small display of the power of a celestial in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy when the Collector (Benicio del Toro) was explaining the Infinity Stones, showing a Celestial wielding the power stone to turn a planet to ash. The level of power on display there was impressive, and shows that a Celestial is even capable of using the power stone without succumbing to it.

The sheer size of some of the Celestials speaks to their power as well. A severed head of a Celestial is basically a planet in and of itself, a mining colony called Knowhere. Arishem's massive size has him towering over the earth itself as well. His ability to travel galaxies in an instant also clearly makes him one of the most powerful beings the MCU has ever seen.

Even stacked up against something like Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet, Arishem's cosmic energy makes those two seem very small in comparison. Captain Marvel, even with all of her cosmic energy, wouldn't be able to match up with Arishem due to the fact that his cosmic energy is enough to fuel and create an unknown amount of Celestials, who themselves are filled with cosmic power that allows them to have incredible powers and perform miraculous feats. That amount of power alone should at the very least match up to what Carol Danvers is able to accomplish.

The Celestials seem to range in size and shape and power level in the MCU, but even the apparently weakest ones like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Ego (Kurt Russell) still have immense amounts of power that allow someone like him to control an extension of himself light years away all across the universe. So, while the Celestials that have been introduced in the MCU vary depending on their origin of existence, they all still seem to have very large levels of cosmic power that could put even the most well-equppied characters in their place. After the ominous ending of Eternals, these hypotheticals may very well soon become a reality. Let's hope Earth's Mightiest Heroes are up to the challenge of facing the cosmic power of a Celestial.

