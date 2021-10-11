A new IMAX poster for Eternals has been released, with the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming to theaters on November 5. All of the footage we've seen so far has promised a lavish, sweeping and operatic superhero story, making it the ideal movie to check out on the biggest screen possible.

Just to make things perfectly clear, the titular team themselves are dwarfed in the poster by the word 'IMAX', so you don't forget which format is being promoted here. The story focuses on a group of immortal aliens who decided to make Earth their home several thousand years ago, where they swore an oath not to interfere in human affairs unless their arch-nemeses the Deviants were responsible.

Naturally, the planet is crying out for heroes in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, and the Eternals are forced to band together for the first time in a very long while after the Deviants seize an opening to cause some chaos.

Two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directs the film, making her the first person to helm a Marvel Studios project that's won an Oscar for directing. The suitably stacked ensemble features Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie, all of whom are making their MCU debuts with the exception of Chan, who played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel before snagging a completely different role in Eternals (and whose character Sersi will lead the cast, per Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige).

The franchise's 26th feature-length installment comes to theaters on November 5, and you can check out the new IMAX poster below:

