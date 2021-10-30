With Eternals opening in theaters November 5th, I recently got to speak with Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee about making the Marvel movie. During the interview, they revealed who would have won if the Eternals had fought Thanos, which of their friends and family were most excited they were joining the MCU, what fans would be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and why they trusted director Chloé Zhao.

As you’ve seen in the trailers and clips, Marvel’s Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man and have lived quietly on our planet for 7,000 years. But when the creatures they had come to Earth to defeat mysteriously return, the group is forced to unite to try and save humanity. Eternals boasts a great ensemble cast, and it stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. The film was written by Chloé Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

Watch what Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee

Which of their friends and family were most excited they were joining the MCU?

Do they think the Eternals could have beaten Thanos?

What would surprise fans to learn about the making of Eternals?

How the film looks so different than all the previous Marvel movies.

Why they trusted Chloé Zhao.

