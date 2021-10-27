The star also compared his experience working for the MCU and ‘Game of Thrones’.

Star Kit Harington says he was surprised that Eternals shot in location, as he expected Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to film primarily on set.

Talking to The Playlist, Harington compared his experience on Marvel with Game of Thrones, praising writer and director Chloé Zhao, who’s coming to the MCU after winning Best Director and Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars for Nomadland.

After signing up to play the hero Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight, Harington was prepared to have an indoor filming experience. Since MCU movies are usually loaded with CGI and fictional locations, Harington thought most of his scenes would be shot in front of a green screen. That would have been a different experience from playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, as most of the series was shot on location. Fortunately, Zhao took a different approach with Eternals, something that Harington praises in the interview.

Image via Marvel

RELATED:‌ 'Eternals' Kit Harington Reveals He Turned Down Another Superhero Role During 'Game of Thrones'

As Harington puts it:

"The interesting thing about Thrones is that it was so location-based. We shot so much not on a sound stage. And I expected with a movie like this with a Marvel movie to be in a sound stage the whole time, and all of my stuff was on location. So that was a real gift and that was Chloe. You asked how it was working with Chloe. Chloe brought the way she shoots to the Marvel universe. And I think that’s what makes this movie what it is, is that it’s shot with a realism that I think is really fresh to this world."

Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Eternals will explain why the Eternals stood down when Thanos wiped out half the universe and introduce a new cosmic super team to help Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fight menaces coming from space and alternate dimensions.

Early reviews of Eternals have been mixed, pointing out how the epic scope of the movie sometimes gets in the way of a narrative focused on human relations. In his review of the movie, our very own Matt Goldberg said: “Eternals is a far more interesting film trapped in the body of a superhero movie, and those limitations neuter what could have been a heady, thrilling experience if not for what the film has to do both in its genre and as part of the MCU.”

Eternals comes exclusively to theaters on November 5.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Eternals’ Director Chloé Zhao on Having the First Love Scene and LGBTQ Relationship in the MCU

'The Wheel of Time': New Trailer Offers a 3D Immersive Fantasy Experience You'll need to watch it more than once to catch all the surprises hidden away.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email