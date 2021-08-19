After releasing its final trailer earlier today, Marvel's Eternals has debuted a new poster to accompany its promotional materials. The cast for Eternals is truly just stacked, since all of them can barely fit into the new poster. Additionally, showcasing the entire cast in this manner focuses on how this is indeed an ensemble film, with no true character acting as the protagonist. Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5.

The cast members included in this poster include Gemma Chan, who will play Sersi. She is an Eternal with a strong connection to humans and the Earth, and her abilities include manipulating inanimate matter. Chan's performance has already received must praise from producer Kevin Feige, who compared her casting to Chris Evans in Captain America. Richard Madden will play Ikaris, one of the most powerful Eternals who can fly and shoot cosmic energy beams from his eyes. Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, an Eternal who can project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, and has become a Bollywood film star during his time on Earth. Next is Lia McHugh's Sprite, who presents as a 12-year-old child and can display lifelike illusions.

Phastos will be played by Brian Tyree Henry, an Eternal who is also an intelligent weapons and technology inventor. Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari, who has the power of super speed and is the first deaf superhero portrayed in the MCU. A24 regular is crossing over to mainstream movies for once, as Barry Keoghan will play Druig, an aloof Eternal who can manipulate the minds of others. Salma Hayek will play the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, who has the power to heal and is the bridge between the Eternals and the Celestials. Gilgamesh is played by Don Lee, the strongest of the Eternals who has a deep connection to Angelina Jolie's Thena, a warrior who can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

The Eternals are an immortal alien race that were created by the Celestials, powerful cosmic beings who influenced key events in history for mysterious reasons. The Celestials sent the Eternals to protect humans from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals must reunite to save Earth.

Notably, Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao is the director and co-writer of Eternals, and Marvel fans and cinephiles alike are already incredibly excited to see her take on the MCU. Marvel has hired indie filmmakers before, but Zhao is best known for her understated features and quiet storylines. As a co-writer, she has talked about blending scope with intimacy, which sounds like something that the MCU could certainly need as it heads into its new phase.

Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5. Check out the new poster below:

