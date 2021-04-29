Marvel has done such a great job at keeping the details of its upcoming Eternals film under wraps that the only thing we really know about it is its massive, star-studded ensemble cast. It turns out even that assessment might not be quite right, as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has now identified a lead character in an interview with Variety.

The interview focuses on director Chloé Zhao, hot off of her best director and best picture Oscar wins for Nomadland, and Feige is forthcoming with his praise. When asked about Zhao’s role in casting the film, Feige let slip that Gemma Chan’s character takes a leading role in the cast.

“So for Sersi, for instance — and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan — we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she’s proven that to be the case in the final movie. So, of course, Chloé was a big part of that decision, and of every casting decision. Some of it was done beforehand, and that continued once she was on board as director.”

Earlier this month, Chan joined her Raya and the Last Dragon co-stars to chat with Collider about the importance of representation in movies. That message certainly jibes with the international scope of the cast of Eternals, which includes Ma Dong-seok, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.

Filming for Eternals wrapped in February 2020 (which Chan commemorated with a casual selfie), and was originally slated for release that November. The COVID pandemic upended those plans, throwing a wrench in Zhao’s schedule. “She initially was going to put Nomadland on the shelf until after Eternals was finished and released, and then come back to it," explained Feige. “Because of our COVID shutdown, she decided to get her laptop out and, you know, finish up this little movie she was doing!”

With only a hint about the emphasis on Chan’s character, it’s difficult to know what to expect. I hesitate to draw immediate comparisons to Nomadland, as the scope and genres are entirely different, but hey, since we’ve got nothing else to go on yet: a millennia-spanning Nomadland with Chan in Frances McDormand’s role actually sounds pretty good.

Eternals hits theaters on November 5.

