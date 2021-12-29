While the ending for Marvel's Eternals offers plenty of material for a potential sequel and other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, director Chloé Zhao revealed she originally had something very different in mind. It's unclear whether or not that ending still would have had a superstar joining the cast, or a major voice cameo still present, but the superhero team would have originally faced an ending that Zhao can describe only as "bleak."

In an interview with Empire, Zhao said the following about the original conclusion for the film:

"And we actually had another ending that is really bleak. Bleak. I didn't hate it, because I'm used to films that are more melancholy. But I don't think it went down well with audiences. It used to end with everybody back on the ship, minds erased and just going on to another planet, like The Twilight Zone. I remember when it goes to black, everyone was like, "I don't know what to do." And also, it's the MCU, and you want to be excited for what's next."

Excitement for what's next is perhaps the best way to describe the actual ending for Eternals. In the end, Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) are summoned by Arishem (David Kaye) in response to their disobedience in destroying the birth of the Celestial Tiamat. He also calls upon these Earth-based Eternals to see if humanity is even worth saving. Those are some pretty heavy final notes, though it does seem a bit more optimistic than the original idea. However, both undoubtedly present a stark contrast from Harry Styles as Starfox and Patton Oswalt as Pip the Troll jamming to Foreigner's "Feels Like the First Time."

Then again, Marvel hasn't shied away from dark or grave conclusions to their films in the past. Avengers: Infinity War notably ends with Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping away half of the universe. Spider-Man: Far from Home ends with the reveal, courtesy of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is Spider-Man. However, it was known that both films would receive follow-ups, so it's hard to take these final moments with the real consequences they truly present.

With that being said, there's currently no information about a sequel to Eternals. The film has grossed $164 million thus far domestically. With that kind of total amidst a pandemic, as well as the critical post-credits scenes, it's hard to imagine that Marvel won't want to make a sequel. Yet with a crowded slate that includes sequels for Doctor Strange, Thor, and the Guardias of the Galaxy, as well as a multitude of Disney+ programs on the way, it remains to be seen just when an Eternals sequel could land.

