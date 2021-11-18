The cat is finally out of the bag: Harry Styles is officially part of the MCU, and with Eternals going into its third weekend in theaters, Marvel is no longer shy about admitting it. The studio has released a new character poster highlighting Styles’ character Eros, who appears in the film’s mid-credit sequence to visit Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) to offer his otherworldly assistance.

“Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos,” the studio said in a tweet. “The Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox.” The poster is styled the same as the film’s other character posters — including a recently released poster for Karun, the loyal assistant to Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo — with Eros surrounded by glowing, golden light, giving him the celestial, otherworldly appearance of an Eternal.

Styles enters the MCU in what may turn out to be a key role later on, as one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes and possibly the key to opening up the cosmos to their more Earthbound heroes. At one point a member of the Avengers, Eros — better known by his alias, Starfox — is the (mostly) benevolent equivalent to his mad Titan brother Thanos, an otherworldly hero with superhuman strength and the ability to manipulate human emotions for his own gain.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Eternals’ Screenwriters Break Down the Making of the Film, the Post-Credits Scenes, and the Hardest Scene to Get Right

The new image is Marvel’s first public acknowledgment of Styles’ inclusion in the film, after much speculation regarding his appearance in the film swirled online. While there is no indication whether he will appear in any upcoming Marvel projects, with the MCU continuing to expand and new types of heroes being introduced with each premiere, we can be sure that Eros won’t be going anywhere — at least, not until the whole multiverse problem gets sorted.

Eternals, also starring Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee, is playing in theaters now. Check out the brand new poster below.

Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Reveals First Teaser and Release Date The thriller will premiere in theaters on September 23, 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email