Marvel Studios surprise-dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated new filmEternalsthis morning, but they also released the first poster for the comics adaptation. The long-in-the-works feature was directed by Oscar-winningNomadlandfilmmakerChloe Zhao, and introduces a brand new kind of superhero team to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story spans thousands of years as it chronicles the exploits of a group of immortal beings who, throughout time, have helped guide humans towards progress. They are forced to unite and interfer when mankind's oldest enemy, The Deviants, appears.

This is a very different kind of superhero movie for Marvel — it's not even that it's a new kind of genre riff, like the political thriller tinge ofCaptain America: The Winter Soldieror the cosmic comedy ofThor: Ragnarok. It's thatEternalsfeels like its own universe in and of itself due to the epic amount of time that the movie covers, and indeed while we thoughtAvengers: Endgameunited all superpowered beings in the known MCU, it feels likeEternalsopens the door to an entire new world of characters we've never met. Zhao's involvement is also reason to be excited, as her naturalistic style has earned raves in the past, and it appears as though she was given the freedom to really makeEternalsher own.

All of this is clear in the film's first poster, which really leans into the "new superhero group" aspect of the film while teasing the all-star cast. And of course the sunset in the background is indicative of Zhao's penchant for using natural light in her movies, something which herNomadlandcinematographerJoshua James Richardspreviously promised would be prevalent inEternals:

"If Chloe Zhao wants to shoot in actual light then she will, and there's a scene inEternalsthat was shot in exactly the same way we shotNomadland. Completely natural light, a bit of balance, five actors all running around, a race against the sun in exactly the same way we didNomadland."

Check out the firstEternalsposter below. The film hits theaters on November 5, 2021. The cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

