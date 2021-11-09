[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Eternals]

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals introduces ten new superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each with their own set of superpowered skills. While the Eternals are on Earth to fight the evil Deviants, and it’s easy to imagine many of these new heroes will join the Avengers in the future, we might also wonder: what would happen if the two super-teams fought? Who would come out on top of an Eternals versus Avengers clash?

Well, while both teams could come out victorious in a fight, the odds highly favor the Eternals. Sure, the Avengers have powerhouses like Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). And with Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Scarlett Witch’s (Elizabeth Olsen) magical support, the Avengers might seem unbeatable. The Eternals, however, have some impressive heroes on their own, and should all their powers be combined, the Avengers would need to assemble a lot of willpower even to survive.

As members of a synthetic race created by the Celestials, every Eternal is stronger than the average human, have regenerative powers, and is incapable of getting old. After living through millennia fighting Deviants, all Eternals are also highly proficient in combat, capable of standing their ground in battle. On top of all that, each Eternal has its own unique set of abilities. So, now that Eternals is finally available in theaters, it’s time we take a look at each Eternal, explaining their powers and why they would give the Avengers a hard time, should the two super-teams ever fight.

Kingo, the Shooter Eternal

Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) is capable of blasting energy through his fingers. Kingo’s finger-blasts are very powerful, capable of taking down colossal enemies. If Kingo takes the time to concentrate energy, he can shoot an even more powerful blast from the palms of his hands. We could say that Kingo is a sharpshooter that has an infinite supply of ammo, making him a dangerous adversary. Even so, the Avengers already took down more powerful enemies than Kingo, and the shooter Eternal probably wouldn’t cause much trouble. Kingo, however, is the weakest Eternal, which might help show just how powerful MCU’s new super-team really is.

Thena, the Warrior Eternal

The goddess of war, Thena (Angelina Jolie), might be the best fighter among the Eternals. Since Thena always took her job fighting Deviants very seriously, she trained herself to become the perfect warrior. Of course, the Avengers also have hand-to-hand combat specialists such as Captain America (Anthony Mackie), but Thena’s superpower gives her an obvious advantage against her enemies. Thena is capable of conjuring any kind of weapon at will, from shields to spears and swords. Thena, then, can adapt to her adversary mid-combat, changing the energy weapons she holds in the blink of an eye. Thena is a great warrior, but she’s still a low-tier Eternal, once again proving the MCU’s new super-team shouldn’t be underestimated.

Gilgamesh, the Strongest Eternal

The strongest Eternal, Gilgamesh (Don Lee), can channel energy to his limbs to strike mighty blows at his enemies. Gilgamesh’s arms are so strong that he can also take any hit with ease and even protect him from Thena’s weapons. Gilgamesh already went toe to toe with the Hulk in the comic books, giving the Emerald Giant a hard time. With a hero so powerful as Gilgamesh in their side, the Eternals can hope to take down even the strongest Avengers, such as Thor.

Makkari, the Speedster Eternal

The Avengers already fought a speedster in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Quicksilver (Aaron Johnson) was used as a weapon by Ultron (James Spader). Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), however, is even more powerful than Quicksilver. Her Eternal resistance and strength make her a deadly speedster, and Makkari can still feel every air vibration around her, which allows her to detect enemies’ movements with higher precision. Without a speedster of their own, the Avengers would have a hard time taking down Makkari.

Sprite, the Illusionist Eternal

Sprite (Lia McHugh) is the first game-changer Eternal. She’s capable of creating illusions that misdirect and confuse her enemies. Just like Doctor Strange, Sprite can create copies of any object, making it easy for the Eternals to get the upper hand in combat. However, Sprite is not a wizard, and every illusion she creates is done instantly and at will; no need for magical words and gestures. Sprite’s ability to bend light also allows her to make any teammate invisible. Just imagine the damage Sprite and Makkari could do together if the Avengers would fight an invisible speedster.

Phastos, the Inventor Eternal

With minds such as Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), and Shuri (Letitia Wright ) in the team, the Avengers can create fantastic technology to help them take down powerful menaces. Now, imagine if the MCU’s best engineers could conjure tech in the middle of combat. That’s precisely what Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) does. The inventor Eternal can use the Celestial’s energy inside him to materialize his creations, making it easy for Phastos to conjure weapons, traps, and defensive tech out of thin air. Take into account that Phastos is a genius, just as the Avenger’s best inventors, and it’s easy to see how his presence can turn the tides of any combat.

Ajak, the Healer Eternal

The Prime Eternal Ajak (Salma Hayek) doesn’t have many offensive abilities besides her mastery of close combat. However, the healer Eternal can cure any wounds with a touch of her fingers. Even deadly injuries are quickly dismissed by Ajak, making her the perfect support superhero for the Eternals. While facing their enemies, the Eternals don’t even need to fear being hit, as Ajak can quickly patch them up and send them back to the front lines. A healer is an exceptional team member, giving the Eternals another edge against the Avengers.

Ikaris, the Overpowered Eternal

Ikaris (Richard Madden) is stronger than most Eternals, losing in sheer strength only to Gilgamesh. He also has super speed that doesn’t get to the same level as Makkari but allows him to dodge some of the speedster’s blows. Ikaris is also able to fly and can shoot powerful lasers from his eyes. In few words, Ikaris is the closest the MCU ever got to Superman. That means Ikaris could distract the Avengers’ cosmic heroes, such as Thor and Captain Marvel, all by himself. Ikaris is so powerful that other Eternals look up to him to lead them, even if Ajak is the official Prime Eternal.

Sersi, the Transmuter Eternal

Another Eternal game-changer is Sersi (Gemma Chan), capable of transmuting matter with the touch of her hands. Much like the Scarlett Witch, Sersi can manipulate the natural laws of the world, altering reality. That’s how she can turn water into coffee, a bus into petal flowers, and even a Deviant into a tree. Sersi’s powers are extraordinary on her own but combined with all her Eternal companions, Sersi becomes a deadly enemy.

Druig, the Mind-Controlling Eternal

Mind-controlling is always an overpowered tool for anyone to have since it can turn enemies into allies in a second. However, Druig (Barry Keoghan) takes this power to a whole new level. Druig is capable of mind-controlling hundreds of people simultaneously, altering their emotions, and ordering them to perform any kind of action. Druig’s mind-controlling powers are so great that he could take over every living being on the planet if he wanted to. How can the Avengers ever hope to defeat the Eternals if Druig, with the blink of an eye, could enslave almost every hero? The only people who maybe could be protected from Druig’s control are wizards and some aliens. Everyone else, however, would just become a pawn for Druig to play with.

The Uni-Mind, the Eternals Secret Weapon

Although the Eternals are already perfectly equipped to take down the Avengers, they have a secret weapon in their arsenal that makes them practically unbeatable. All the Eternals can combine their powers in the Uni-Mind, an energy stream that allows each team member to give up part of their power to amplify the abilities of any given Eternal. So, if Druig can already take control of the planet by himself, what could he do if the Uni-Mind was used to amplify his powers? And how much of reality Sersi could transmute if all the Eternals boosted her powers through the Uni-Mind? The MCU is filled with superpowered beings, but the Eternals are, so far, the most powerful super-team introduced to the universe. While the individual members of the super-team are on the level of many Avengers, if the Eternals work together, not even gods can stop them.

