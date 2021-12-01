Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Eternals.Back in 2006, I was elated to see Kal Penn in Superman Returns. He appeared in an almost wordless role as a villainous henchman, but nevertheless, this was the first time in my memory that an actor of South Asian origin was part of a universe that I loved. Talk about a low bar.

The superhero genre has been such a huge part of my life, starting from my early love of the 1960s Batman television show. But superhero stories featuring people who looked like me had seemingly never existed. Eternals changed that.

Image via Marvel Studios

When Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani was cast as Kingo in the cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe film, my dad sent me the announcement. But I repressed my excitement about the news. My expectations were low; I’m so used to the pop culture trope where the "Asian dies first," I didn’t expect Nanjiani’s character to survive the first act, let alone be an essential and memorable part of the film. But while watching Eternals, I continued to be surprised that Kingo lived, returned, and stole the show.

In the film, the Eternals are cosmic beings fashioned to fit in with the people of Earth. Director Chloé Zhao had Marvel’s support in creating a diverse group of characters who represented the many different cultures of the planet. From the moment the Eternals landed on Earth, they intentionally learned the languages and customs of the people who lived in their new home. With Kingo, the film gave us an alien hero who looked South Asian but became so much more.

After leaving the team, Kingo’s love of stories led him to Mumbai, India where he became a Bollywood superstar and director. By his side for 50 years was his trusted valet, Karun (Harish Patel). When Kingo is reintroduced in the story in the present, he’s in the midst of filming a quintessential Bollywood song and dance number. We soon learn that Kingo has been a Bollywood hero for generations; his immortality meant that he kept reinventing himself to create an intergenerational dynasty of Bollywood stars. Aboard Kingo’s private jet, he keeps posters of his most famous films, each capturing the look of the film era he appeared in. It’s worth mentioning that Bollywood is part of the Indian film industry, but there have been several actors from Pakistan who’ve become Bollywood stars, so it’s not completely unusual that Nanjiani’s character is in India.

Image via Marvel Studios

Kingo was one of the more rounded characters in the film. His genuine enjoyment of Sprite’s (Lia McHugh) illusions played a role in his future as a director. Kingo very obviously enjoyed his wealth and luxurious lifestyle, but he was also fun, perceptive, and empathetic. His relationship with Karun was representative of long-term professional relationships in India; people tend to treat each other like family when they’ve been working together for so long, but they bicker just the same.

I don’t know how many people caught the Bollywood in-joke in Eternals that made me laugh the hardest. When Kingo battles a Deviant in the Amazon, he uses finger guns to kill the Deviant and says "Dishoom," which used to be a classic Bollywood sound effect for punches (a little like "pow" in comic books). It was a brief yet wonderful reference to Kingo’s long association with Bollywood.

Had Eternals just given us the one Bollywood number and moved on, the film would still have been more inclusive of the South Asian community than previous MCU properties. It’s not like South Asia has not appeared before in the universe if you count Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) abduction by the Ten Rings in Afghanistan, or Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) humanitarian efforts in Kolkata, West Bengal. But Eternals went further than that not just by showing Kingo be a natural part of the South Asian community for decades, but also by giving viewers a brief look at the Gupta period through the eyes of the Eternals.

A quick history lesson: The Gupta Empire existed from approximately the 4th to 6th centuries CE and has been classified as the Golden Age of India. Historically, this was considered one of the most peaceful and prosperous times in the country, which is probably why some of the happiest moments in the film take place during this era. Lovebirds Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) were married in a semi-traditional wedding ceremony in 400 CE, much to the delight of their teammates. I love that the film’s writers did enough research to represent this era in all its glorious tranquillity.

Image via Marvel Studios

The best part of the film, however, was the introduction of everyone’s favorite non-hero supporting character, Karun. Harish Patel is a veteran Bollywood actor and comedian and I couldn’t believe it when he appeared in the film. Patel isn’t the first Bollywood actor to make the jump to a superhero film; the late Irrfan Khan appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man as the scientist Rajit Ratha, but it was a thankless role and the character disappeared without a trace, never to be mentioned again. I expected something similar to happen to Karun; surely, Patel’s addition to the cast was to add some authentic Indian flavor to the film and nothing more. But Zhao proved me wrong once again!

Karun joining Kingo as he, Sersi, Sprite, and Ikaris attempted to reassemble the team was the most surprising twist in the film. He was a hilarious addition to the cast; Karun’s believable earnestness, his genuine enjoyment at meeting the Eternals he’d heard so much about, and his commitment to professionalism in the midst of chaos was a joy to watch. Karun was the personification of every Marvel fan in this film with the best (and most dangerous) seat in the house as he captured Kingo’s every move. Not all heroes wear capes; some carry a plethora of cameras.

Kingo’s experience of India is far removed from most people in the country' the majority of the population still lives in poverty and wealth disparity is enormous. That being said, income inequality is true for a lot of countries — it’s just that some are defined by it while others aren’t. For too long, pop culture presented a narrow view of India and the subcontinent, problematically focused on these wealth disparities. While Kingo’s status may be unachievable to many, Karun represents a much wider gamut of the working class.

Image via Marvel Studios

I think the turning point for me was the use of Hindi in the film. I’ve mentioned before how important language and learning your adopted home’s language is. Eternals made these cosmic beings a part of Earth by having the characters speak the myriad languages of the cultures they lived in (some better than others). Kingo and Karun converse in Hindi at least once, and Karun reverts to Hindi from time to time, especially at one of the darkest junctures in the story.

Once Sersi learns the dark secret behind the Eternals’ creation — that the team was created to protect humanity only to feed them to the Celestial Tiamut — Karun turns to them to deliver a truly moving line that sums up his generosity. The English translation doesn’t capture the gravity of the Hindi dialogue. The structure of the sentence sets up the viewer to believe Karun is going to rebuke the Eternals for their actions. Instead, he thanks them for their years of service and their impending sacrifice. And through the reaction shots, we know that the Eternals appreciate every single word he says. The moment established Karun as an unsung hero of the film — and by extension, those of us who’ve never seen ourselves in the MCU.

Image via Disney

Eternals is hardly perfect. Despite the film’s sprawling cast, two prominent characters of color, Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Gilgamesh (Don Lee), were killed off after brief roles. Brian Tyree Henry and Lauren Ridloff had much smaller roles than expected. And Kingo refused to join the final battle and was missing from a large chunk of the last act; I kept expecting him to reappear, but he didn’t. Kingo disrespecting Sersi’s leadership was out of character as well. Up until that point, Kingo had been keenly observant and demonstrated high emotional intelligence especially in his relationship with young Sprite, so it was uncharacteristic for Kingo to choose Ikaris’ might over Sersi’s compassion. Hopefully, when the Eternals return again, Kingo will be an even bigger part of the story, and more accepting of Sersi as their leader.

Recently, the superhero genre has increased its South Asian representation. Supergirl introduced fearless reporter William Dey (Staz Nair) who talked about his Indian heritage in the final season. The Flash added Sendhil Ramamurthy as the villain Bloodwork for a few episodes, and then Karan Oberoi was cast as August Heart/Godspeed in Season 7. Godspeed even spoke (badly-accented) Hindi on the show, which was a welcome surprise. It was a reminder that anyone can be part of these superhero universes.

We often talk about diversity, but "diversity" is only skin deep. What Hollywood needs to aim for is inclusivity where people who look like us — whoever "us" is — are part of the story. Eternals isn’t perfect South Asian representation. These are baby steps, but they’re giant leaps in the right direction. Let’s aim for 10% better, as Kingo suggested to his Bollywood cast and crew, and we’ll eventually get to 100%.

