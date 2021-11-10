"Inside that suit were all the Latinos who waited so long for this moment."

Salma Hayek stars as Ajak in the Chloé Zhao Marvel epic Eternals and it is an emotional journey for fans as well as the cast! In an all-Spanish interview with Despierta America and translated by Buzzfeed, Hayek talked about seeing herself in costume for the first time and the emotions she felt at being a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"When I put it on, I burst into tears. Not like in telenovelas, but the tears came out and I said, 'What happened here?'" Hayak said about seeing herself in costume for the first time. Eternals is breaking many firsts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With an incredibly diverse cast and Marvel's first deaf superhero in Lauren Ridloff's Makkari and their first on-screen same-sex couple, the movie is a wonderful look into the power that Marvel has and can give to fans.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Eternals': Angelina Jolie Says She's Not Interested in Solo Thena Movie, But Would Love to Play the Character Again

"The image did something to me and I said, 'Why?" Hayek went on, thinking for a moment about her emotional reaction and quickly realizing why, which the retelling brought those same tears during the interview.

"I saw my brown face...I saw my brown face in a superhero suit and in seeing my face, I saw your face. I saw my face as a little girl, who had to have a lot of courage to dream big. I saw the face of all the little girls...and I realized that a door had opened where I didn't enter alone - but inside that suit were all the Latinos who waited so long for this moment."

Eternals is in theaters now and Hayek plays Ajak, the leader and mother figure of the Eternals. Getting to see her emotional reaction in this interview and knowing what this meant to her makes her performance in Eternals all that much better.

Jessica Henwick on 'The Matrix Resurrections' Intense Action Training and Unorthodox Shooting Style And, of course, her awesome blue hair.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email