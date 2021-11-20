While it's been known since its release that actor and comedian Patton Oswalt provided the voice of Pip the Troll in Eternals' first post-credits scene, a tweet courtesy of Oswalt now confirms he was also on the set to provide motion capture for the character. The two photos make it evident that cameras captured every one of the actor's moves and facial expressions. In the first, Oswalt stood in a room adorned with countless cameras, while the second shows cameras attached to his head in order to capture his facial features and expressions. And in comedic fashion, Oswalt noted how he "channeled" iconic actor Albert Finney.

Motion capture in Marvel films is nothing new, with talents the likes of Josh Brolin and Mark Ruffalo donning motion capture suits for Thanos and Hulk, respectively. Oswalt is the latest in a line of Marvel talents to be pulling double duty in both voice work and motion capture acting. One of the notable exceptions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be Rocket Raccoon, as director James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn serves as the on-set stand-in for Rocket. Bradley Cooper of course provides the voice, and does wear some cameras when recording in order to capture his expressions.

Oswalt's role as Pip was surprisingly kept under wraps, given that his counterpart in Eros (Harry Styles) had his appearance spoiled by critics following an early screening of the film. Given the nature of the post-credits scene, it's obvious that Marvel has plans for both Eros and Pip in a potential Eternals sequel. Pip, created by Jim Starlin, first appeared in Marvel comics in 1975. He was pivotal in the Infinity Gauntlet and Infinity War storylines, and he has the ability to teleport as it was bestowed to him by the Space Gem. Starlin commented that Oswalt's casting as Pip is perfect.

Eternals is not Oswalt's first foray into the MCU, as he portrayed Agent Eric Koenig in the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This year also saw him providing the voice to the iconic Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K. on the Hulu series of the same name. Audiences would perhaps recognize his voice best in the Pixar film Ratatouille, where he played the aspirational culinarian Remy. He can also currently be seen as Principal Ralph Durbin on the underrated Peacock series A.P. Bio.

