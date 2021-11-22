[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers of the ending of Eternals]

Eternals star Lia McHugh revealed new behind-the-scenes photos of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, including a very suspicious shot that teases a cut scene. Published on the actress’ Instagram account, the images show the cast of Eternals chilling and resting between different scenes and include Harry Styles’ Starfox with a different costume than the one he used in the movie.

The first picture published by McHugh shows her beside Style’s Starfox and Richard Madden’s Ikaris. The three are using the grey outfits the Eternals wore at the movie’s beginning before arriving on Earth and donning their superhero uniforms. However, Starfox was not present in this scene and only showed up after Eternals’ credits, with his full costume on. That might indicate a scrapped scene that could have shown Starfox as part of the original crew, or maybe give us a peek at him before he became an intergalactic explorer.

The other photos McHugh published also feature Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig. Curiously enough, Nanjiani is sleeping in two different pictures, which justifies the actors commenting, “I like to sleep. A lot.”

Eternals is directed and co-written by Chloé Zhao, who’s coming to the MCU after winning Best Director and Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars for Nomadland. The script is also signed by Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. Eternals stars McHugh as Sprite, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman. Besides presenting a new team of powerful superheroes, Eternals explains why the Eternals stood down when Thanos wiped out half the universe and reveals the story behind the creation of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Early reviews of Eternals have been mixed, pointing out how the epic scope of the movie sometimes gets in the way of a narrative focused on human relations. However, that didn’t stop Eternals from opening to a $71 million U.S. box office, with another $90 million coming from international markets.

Eternals was dethroned by Ghostbusters: Afterlife the last weekend, dropping to the second position of the highest box office. Still, the movie already gathered $300 million worldwide, and while this is lackluster for an MCU movie, it also means Eternals has the chance of turning some profit at the end of its run.

Eternals is now available exclusively in theaters. Check the new behind-the-scenes photos below.

