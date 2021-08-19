Marvel Studios has released the latest trailer and poster for Eternals, which provides an even better and longer look at the MCU's most enduring superhero family. The film, based on the comic series by Jack Kirby, centers around a group of nigh-immortal beings who have monitored humanity for centuries while never truly interfering in things — until now. In a post-Blip world, what is it that draws the Eternals out for the first time? Marvel will release Eternals in theaters on November 5.

This looks terrific. I love the scope that's on display here, and we even get our first look at the Celestials, who've only glimpsed before in the giant skull "Knowhere" in Guardians of the Galaxy. My hope here (and the trailer seems to confirm it) is that you get director Chloé Zhao's knack for intimacy and small moments against the canvas of a big, bold, superhero epic. This is my most-anticipated superhero movie of the year (yes, even more than Spider-Man: No Way Home), and this trailer only gets me more amped to see what Zhao has put together.

Oscar-winning director Zhao helms the upcoming Phase Four Marvel movie, which features an absolute bevy of A-list stars, including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Eternals was originally scheduled to be released on November 6, 2020 but was pushed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, the film is slated for a theatrical premiere on November 5. You can watch the new trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Marvel's Eternals:

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

